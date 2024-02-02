El Queso Mysterioso/Putt with Honor

It's Botsford family time! The Botsfords drag Becky to see their favorite magician, El Mysterioso. Suddenly, Becky hears Dr. Two Brains's cackle from afar--can she catch him without spoiling the family fun? / TJ is this close to winning a miniature golf tournament when Becky spots Eileen cheating! To what lengths will she go to stop Eileen from winning?