100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum

I am Billie Jean King/I am Arthur Ashe

Season 1 Episode 28 | 22m 55s

Billie Jean King inspires Brad to take ballet, even if he is the only boy in the class, because girls and boys can do the same things. / Arthur Ashe helps Xavier, Yadina and Brad realize that they were wrong to exclude a new kid at school from their game, because it’s better when we all play together.

Aired: 10/07/20 | Expires: 07/05/24
Extras
Watch 1:18
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Happy Birthday Xavier!
Xavier opens a present from his dad for his birthday.
Clip: S2 E9 | 1:18
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Louis Braille/I am Zaha Hadid
Louis Braille explains there are many ways to read./The trio builds a unique treehouse.
Episode: S2 E10 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Zelia Nuttall/I am Jules Leotard
Xavier learn that asking questions can be exciting./Feeling many emotions is normal.
Episode: S2 E9 | 24:41
Watch 1:53
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Trying Things in Your Own Unique Way
Zaha explains where the inspiration from her designs come from.
Clip: S2 E10 | 1:53
Watch 1:30
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Decorating with Zaha Hadid
Zaha discusses how she likes to try doing things in her own unique way.
Clip: S2 E10 | 1:30
Watch 2:12
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Meeting Zelia Nuttall!
The trio meet Zelia at her birthday in Ireland.
Clip: S2 E9 | 2:12
Watch 1:05
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Feeling Two Emotions
Jules Leotard explains that it's okay to feel two conflicting emotions at the same time.
Clip: S2 E9 | 1:05
Watch 1:13
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
There Are Many Ways to Read!
Louis Braille explains the different ways to read without using your eyes.
Clip: S2 E10 | 1:13
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am James Braidwood/I am Queen Lili'uokalani
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
Episode: S2 E7 | 24:41
Watch 1:36
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
Xavier All Alone
Xavier frets as Yadina and Brad leave him alone with no kids his age to play with.
Clip: S2 E8 | 1:36
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 5
  • Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 2
  • Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum Season 1
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Hedy Lamarr/I am Archimedes
Yadina learns that she can be more than one thing./The trio learn about creative thinking.
Episode: S2 E6 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am James Braidwood/I am Queen Lili'uokalani
Brad learns that being prepared can help him stay calm./The trio meet Queen Lili’uokalani
Episode: S2 E7 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Michelangelo/I am Dorothy Levitt
Brad learns that doing something well takes time./ Xavier learns to start with the basics
Episode: S2 E1 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Louis Braille/I am Zaha Hadid
Louis Braille explains there are many ways to read./The trio builds a unique treehouse.
Episode: S2 E10 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Zelia Nuttall/I am Jules Leotard
Xavier learn that asking questions can be exciting./Feeling many emotions is normal.
Episode: S2 E9 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Eugenie Clark/I am Benjamin Banneker
Brad learns that asking questions can help./Yadina learns how to overcome a challenge.
Episode: S2 E3 | 24:41
Watch 24:40
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg inspires Yadina to realize that she has the power to create change.
Episode: S2 E4 | 24:40
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Bessie Coleman/I am King Sejong the Great
Bessie Coleman teaches Yadina how to keep going./The trio meets King Sejong the Great.
Episode: S2 E2 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Grandmaster Flash/I am Mary Seacole
Xavier creates new music for a dance party./Yadina and Xavier help Brad feel better.
Episode: S2 E5 | 24:41
Watch 24:41
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum
I am Alvin Ailey/I am Lucy Maud Montgomery
Yadina learns that music can help unite people./Xavier's imagination helps his loneliness.
Episode: S2 E8 | 24:41