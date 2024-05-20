Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District

Watch Tuesday, June 4th at 9:30pm - Special pledge event with Filmmaker Bob Savakinas

From the 1870s through the 1960s, Scranton's Wholesale Block stretched along Lackawanna Avenue from the Lackawanna River to Mifflin Avenue, serving a hub of commercial activity as fresh produce and other goods were unloaded at nearby railroad freight depots. "Stories from the Block" focuses on some of the businesses that operated on the block and highlights how the city's commercial activities reflected periods of growth and decline through the years.

