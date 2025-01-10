WVIA 2024 Year In Review

-
From Air Force One touching down in NEPA to a pup's life-saving water rescue to a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, these video clips are the favorites among viewers online.
Photojournalist and WVIA News Contributor Aimee Dilger takes a look back at 2024 in photos.
From election-related news to struggling colleges and hospitals, to crime and pop culture, these were the stories that most captivated WVIA's online audiences during 2024.
2024 was a year when a police detective's incredible recovery from a violent shooting inspired the region. It also was a year of of gruesome tragedies in Northeast Pennsylvania, captivating court cases and some important developments in transportation law and infrastructure.
Healthcare, and access to it, vary throughout WVIA’s 22 county coverage area. Our top health stories covered healthcare deserts, uncertain futures, women's rights and more.
A university closed. Teachers learned a new language. A school district expanded to meet growing enrollment. In Northeast and Central Pennsylvania, education included both addition and subtraction in 2024.
Organizations in need and the ways the region supported them were some of the top Community News headlines of 2024.
Rural Pennsylvania’s 2024 was punctuated by lawsuits over environmental issues. Municipalities, residents and developers all seem to be asking, ‘How do we protect the environment while not interfering with economic growth?’
Environmental News covers a lot of ground. Community News covers it all. January began with the shooting of a Scranton Police officer who made a miraculous recovery. In between, more trail projects began or continued. Community members pressed on to come up with innovative ideas and events, while solutions were sought for environmental issues.
YEAR IN REVIEW: Community News. Coverage of five hard-hitting news stories that were most popular out of Lycoming County.
Trump won; Casey, Cartwright and Wild lost; Luzerne flipped; and Scranton said farewell to former Mayor Jim Connors.
The region’s culture, new development and achievements are the focus of our top community engagement stories of the year.