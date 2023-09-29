5 Shows to Hear this October on WVIA Radio

Music of the Baroque

Saturday, October 7th - 1pm

Jephtha makes a reckless promise to the Almighty that if he is victorious, he will sacrifice the first creature he meets on his return. Ironically, he is first met by his beloved daughter, Iphis. Divine intervention in the form of an angel intervening stops the sacrifice, but Iphis must dedicate her life to the Lord. A different interpretation of the story from the Bible, although one which has been current since the Middle Ages.

Opera Festival of Chicago

Saturday, October 14th - 1pm

Assassinio nella cattedrale (Murder in the Cathedral) is an opera by Italian composer Ildebrando Pizzetti. The opera was first performed in Milan in March 1958. It was performed for the first time in Canada the following year in Montreal.

Opera Festival of Chicago

Saturday, October 21st - 1pm

Attila is an opera by Giuseppe Verdi set to an Italian libretto by Temistocle Solera, based on the 1809 play Attila, King of the Huns by Zacharias Werner. It received its first performance in Venice inMarch 1846.

Le comte Ory

Saturday, October 28th - 1pm

Le comte Ory, or Count Ory, is an 1828 opera written by Gioachino Rossini. Some of the music has its roots in his “Il viaggio a Reims” written just a few years earlier for the coronation of Charles X.

Concierto

Sundays at 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists. Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.