6 Shows to Hear this February on WVIA Radio

X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

Saturday, February 3, 1pm

Performance from November 18, 2023. Kazem Abdullah; Will Liverman (Malcolm), Victor Ryan Robertson (Elijah/Street), Leah Hawkins (Louise/Betty), Raehann Bryce-Davis (Ella), Michael Sumuel (Reginald)

Valentines from the Met: Great Love Duets

Saturday, February 10, 1pm

Romantic moments in memorable performances from the Met's radio archives

Verdi’s Un Ballo in Maschera

Saturday, February 17, 1pm

Performance from Fall 2023. Carlo Rizzi; Charles Castronovo (Gustavo III), Angela Meade (Amelia), Quinn Kelsey (Count Anckarström), Liv Redpath (Oscar), Olesya Petrova (Ulrica)

Mozart and Beethoven in Concert at the Met

Saturday, February 24, 1pm

Mozart's Requiem from February 24, 2023 and the finale of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9 from March 14, 2022. Yannick Nézet-Séguin; Golda Schultz, Emily D’Angelo, Dmytro Popov, Vladyslav Buialskyi / Elza van den Heever, Jamie Barton, Piotr Beczala, Ryan Speedo Green

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists.

Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

Black History Month

During our regular classical music programming each day, WVIA Classical Radio hosts will share a generous amount of music written by and performed by black musicians.

Ray Charles - Witness The Genius

Monday, February 5, 8pm

A deep dive into the remarkable career of RAY CHARLES, one of the formative forces in 20th century music whose impact is still clearly felt today. Commentary by a host of top writers, scholars, musicians is woven into a playlist of some of Brother Ray's iconic performances and some lesser known gems.

Our commentators include music professors Alisha Lola Jones, and Tammy Kernodle; music writers Holly Gleason, Greg Kot, Aaron Cohen, and Richie Unterberger; LA musician Jon Spurney. Broadcaster Bob Costas granted us permission to excerpt his fine interview with Ray Charles from the 1994.