5 Shows to Hear This April on WVIA Radio

Donizetti's L 'Elisir d'Amore

Saturday, April 6, 1pm

Performance from April 6, 1974

Max Rudolf; Luciano Pavarotti (Nemorino), Judith Blegen (Adina), John Reardon (Belcore), Ezio Flagello (Dr. Dulcamara)

J. Strauss's Die Fledermaus

Saturday, April 13, 1pm

Celebrating the opera's 150th anniversary with a performance from December 31, 1986

Jeffrey Tate; Kiri Te Kanawa (Rosalinde), Hakan Hagegard (Eisenstein), Judith Blegen (Adele), Tatiana Troyanos (Prince Orlof sky), David Rendall (Alfred), Michael Devlin (Dr. Falke)

Puccini's La Rondine

Saturday, April 20, 1pm

Speranza Scappucci; Angel Blue (Magda), Jonathan Tetelman (Ruggero), Emily Pogorelc (Lisette), Bekhzod Davronov (Prunier)

Terence Blanchard's Fire Shut Up in My Bones

Saturday, April 27, 1pm

Performance from spring 2024

Evan Rogister; Ryan Speedo Green (Charles), Latonia Moore (Billie), Brittany Renee (Destiny/Loneliness/Greta)

Concierto

Sundays, 2pm

Concierto presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists. Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.