7 Shows to Hear This August on WVIA Radio

Damnation of Faust

Saturday, August 3rd, 1pm

As part of their 90th anniversary season in 2023-24, the French National Orchestra and music director Cristian Măcelaru bring a gripping production of the Damnation of Faust by Hector Berlioz to the Théâtre des Champs-Elysées. Berlioz explores Faust’s existential despair, his pact with the devil, and his tragic descent into hell in profound music that contemplates the human condition, blending elements of love, ambition, and the supernatural into an unforgettable spectacle. John Irvin sings the title role, with Stéphanie d’Oustrac as Marguerite.

Don Carlo

Saturday, August 10th, 1pm

Don Carlo by Giuseppe Verdi, presented by La Scala at Teatro alla Scala in Italy, brings to life the intense drama and heartbreaking conflicts within the court of King Philip II of Spain. This grand opera delves deep into themes of power, love, and betrayal, as the title character, performed by Francesco Meli, finds himself in a love triangle that threatens not only his happiness, but also the stability of an empire. Anna Netrebko, and Michele Pertusi grace the stage with their formidable presence, and the great Italian conductor Riccardo Chailly leads the performance.

Rusalka

Saturday, August 17th, 1pm

Opéra Royal de Wallonie, Liège, presents Rusalka, a captivating fairy tale steeped in Slavic mythology. This performance is conducted by Giampaolo Bisanti and explores Rusalka’s tragic love for a human prince and her desperate quest for a soul. Corinne Winters sings the title role of the water nymph Rusalka, with Anton Rositskiy and Jana Kurucová completing the principal cast. This lyrical journey, composed by Antonin Dvořák, weaves a tale of love that resonates long after the curtain falls.

Idomeneo

Saturday, August 24th, 1pm

Hercules Hall in Munich is the location of a stunning performance of Mozart’s Idomeneo with the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and Chorus. Andrew Staples and Magdalena Kožená star, and the legendary Sir Simon Rattle leads the forces in this work exploring the ancient Greek myth of Idomeneo, King of Crete, who is caught in a dire vow to Neptune, the god of the sea.

Tosca

Saturday, August 31st, 1pm

The Bavarian State Opera. Tosca by Giacomo Puccini tells the intense and dramatic love story of the singer Tosca (Eleonora Buratto) and the artist Cavaradossi, (Charles Castronovo) set against the backdrop of political unrest in Rome. Ludovic Tézier, Milan Siljanov, and Martin Snell join the cast in a thrilling ride through love, jealousy, betrayal, and the quest for freedom. Andrea Battistoni conducts this recent performance.

Concierto

Sundays at 2pm

Concierto is the first classical music program to specifically target Latino listeners. Host Frank Dominguez presents classical music in English and in Spanish. Music by Spanish and Latin American composers such as Enrique Granados and Astor Piazzolla is alternated with classical favorites performed by Hispanic artists such as conductor Gustavo Dudamel, pianist Gabriela Montero, guitarist Manuel Barrueco, and singer Placido Domingo. Through its bilingual presentation, Concierto provides an entry point for Latinos interested in learning more about classical music. It also appeals to Hispanics already familiar with classical music by celebrating the diversity of their culture and its contributions to classical music.

With Good Reason

Sundays at 4pm beginning September 1

Listeners call With Good Reason "the best way to make a long drive fly by" and "a much-needed forum." Each week scholars explore the worlds of literature, science, the arts, politics, history, and business through lively discussion with our ever curious host Sarah McConnell. From reparations and global warming, to the unique worlds of comic books and wine-making, With Good Reason is always surprising, challenging and fun.