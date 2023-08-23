20 Shows to Watch this September on WVIA TV

Holocaust Warnings - Trailer

Holocaust Warnings: American Antisemitism and Extremism

Thursday, September 7th 9pm

Holocaust Warnings, American Antisemitism and Extremism, examines the rising vitriol and divisiveness across our country, what that means for the future of our democracy, and how we can educate ourselves to strengthen our diverse community. This program will feature a panel discussion with Dr. David Myers, Dr. Alex Alvarez, Dr. Kelly McFall and Dr. Carol Rittner, RSM, moderated by WVIA News Director Julie Sidoni.

Encores: Friday, September 8th 2pm & 7pm; Sunday, September 10th 1pm; Thursday, September 21st 9pm;

Friday, September 22nd 2pm & 7pm;

The Courage to Care

Thursday, September 7th 10pm

A profile of individuals who knowingly risked their lives during the Holocaust to aid Jews.

The Triumph of Memory

Thursday, September 7th 10:30pm

Four non-Jewish Nazi survivors, a Frenchman, a Norwegian, a Czech, and a Russian, speak about their experiences in concentration camps and memories of the Holocaust.

Midsomer Murders: The Dagger Club

Part 1, Sunday, September 3rd 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, September 10th 7pm

The unveiling of a newly-discovered novel by deceased Midsomer crime-writer George Summersbee at the Luxton Deeping Crime Festival is jeopardized when the manuscript is stolen and a woman is fatally electrocuted by a booby-trapped roulette wheel. Can new dad Barnaby untangle a web of jealousy and obsession to find the killer?

Midsomer Murders: Murder by Magic

Part 1, Sunday, September 17th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, September 24th 7pm

When a pub landlady is crushed to death during a magic show in Midsomer Oaks, Barnaby and Nelson uncover conflict between the village church and ancient pagan traditions. Is famous magician Gideon Latimer to blame or is he the target? Guest star Amanda Burton ( Silent Witness; Waterloo Road).

Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize Teaser

Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Friday, September 1st 9pm

The incomparable, trail-blazing talent of Joni Mitchell is celebrated in Washington, DC's historic DAR Constitution Hall by a cadre of musical stars who all drew inspiration from the woman many consider to be the most influential musical artist of her time. Be it lyrics, composition, playing, singing, or even painting, no artist has demonstrated the creative length, depth and breadth of Joni Mitchell.

Preview

Professor T - Season 2

Sundays 8pm September 3rd - October 8th

This season returns to Cambridge as the Professor helps the police solve unusual crimes. The Professor also gets help of his own, as he embarks on therapy to unearth more secrets from his troubled childhood.

Unforgotten on Masterpiece - Season 5

Sundays 9pm September 3rd - October 8th

This season begins just before DCI Jessica James’ first day in her new job when there's an unforeseen and devastating event involving her family life. Despite this, Jessica is determined to make a good first impression with her new colleagues, but will Jessica be in the right frame of mind to fit in with and inspire the team? The ghost of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart looms large over the team and Jessica knows there will be big shoes for her to fill.

Van Der Valk on Masterpiece - Season 3

Sundays 10pm September 3rd - October 8th

Piet Van der Valk (Barry Foster) has risen to be commander of the CID Division, but he is determined to be more directly operational than his rank requires, much to the consternation of his superior officer. As much a maverick as ever, Van der Valk brings his own unorthodox and individual style to every investigation.

Series Preview

American Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston - Season 2

Wednesdays 8pm September 6th - October 11th

Baratunde Thurston returns to explore the country’s diverse landscapes to see how they shape the way we work, play and interact with the outdoors.

Evolution Earth

Wednesdays 10pm September 6th - October 4th

Discover how animal behavior can gain new insights into the story of our changing planet.

Trailer | The Busing Battleground

American Experience - The Busing Battleground

Monday, September 11th 9pm

Revisit 1970s Boston, when Black and white students were bused for the first time between neighborhoods to comply with a federal court desegregation order - unleashing violence and racial unrest that would escalate and continue for years.

American Experience - The Harvest

Tuesday, September 12th 9pm

Explore what happened when the small Mississippi town of Leland integrated its public schools in 1970. Told through the remembrances of students, teachers and parents, the film shows how the town - and America - were transformed.

POV - Bulls and Saints

Monday, September 18th 10pm

After 20 years of living in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home. Little do they know it will be the most difficult journey of their lives and reawaken an intense desire for a place to belong. Set between the rodeo arenas of North Carolina and the spellbinding Mexican town they yearn for, Bulls and Saints is a love story about reverse migration, rebellion, and redemption.

How Kahlo's signature style honored her heritage, queerness

Becoming Frida Kahlo

Tuesdays 9pm, September 19th - October 3rd

In a striking new three-part series, Becoming Frida Kahlo strips away the myths to reveal the real Frida - a passionate and brilliant artist living through extraordinary times. The series explores the major events of Kahlo's life, both personal and political, from her lifelong health problems to her complicated relationship with artist Diego Rivera, whom she married not once but twice. Their shared political commitment made both artists controversial figures - from their association with Trotsky in Mexico to their paradoxical relationships with some of America's wealthiest figures. Diego was famous for his massive, political murals; Frida for her unsparing, bold self-portraiture and surrealist imagery. Through their parallel and separate experiences, we see the wealth and poverty of Depression-era America in a striking new light. Throughout her life Kahlo used her artwork as a way to process her own emotions, producing what are now some of the most valuable - and most widely reproduced - paintings of the twentieth century. Today her iconic self-portraits attract auction prices in the tens of millions of dollars.

Independent Lens - Sanson and Me

Tuesday, September 19th 10pm

When authorities deny filmmaker Rodrigo Reyes' request to document a young incarcerated immigrant, Sanson's story is shared through dramatic reenactments.

Mind Over Matter Presents - Kids vs. Screens

Thursday, September 21st 7pm

Dan Riskin, a biologist, science journalist and author, explores the latest research to discover how smartphones and other screens can affect children’s development, learning abilities and mental health.

POV - Uyra: The Rising Forest

Monday, September 25th 10pm

While traveling through the Amazon, Uyra shares ancestral knowledge with Indigenous youth to promote the significance of identity and place, threatened by Brazil's oppressive political regime. Through dance, poetry, and stunning characterization, Uyra boldly confronts historical racism, transphobia, and environmental destruction, while emphasizing the interdependence of humans and the environment.

36th Hispanic Heritage Awards

Friday, September 29th 9pm

Celebrate the recipients of the 36th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards. The evening commemorating Hispanic Heritage Month includes performances and appearances by some of the country's most celebrated Hispanic artists and visionaries.

American Masters - A Song for Cesar

Friday, September 29th 10pm

This is a documentary film that explores the life and work of Cesar Chavez, a civil rights activist and labor leader who used music as a tool to unite and inspire workers during the United Farm Workers' struggle for better labor conditions. The film sheds light on the challenges that Chavez and his followers faced, and how they managed to overcome them through solidarity and perseverance. The film also touches on the broader historical context in which the United Farm Workers' struggle took place, including the social and economic realities of farm workers in the mid-20th century United States, the role of political activism and organizing in the civil rights movement, and the power of music as a medium for political expression and social change. Directed by Andres Alegria and Abel Sanchez.

