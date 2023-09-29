27 Shows to Watch this October on WVIA TV

The Evolution of Hazleton - Preview

Keystone Edition Reports: The Evolution of Hazleton (1 hour live special)

Monday, October 2nd 7pm

The City of Hazleton has undergone a transformation over the past couple of decades. Historically, the city came to be known for its silk and coal industries. But, times have changed. On the 1-hour season premiere of Keystone Edition Reports, we take the show on the road to Hazleton to see what's old, what's new, and what's to come.

AI and the Future of Work - Preview

Keystone Edition Business: AI and the Future of Work

Monday, October 9th 7pm

Artificial intelligence used to be science fiction; now, it's reality.How can businesses leverage this new technology responsibly without costing jobs? What's AI's role in education? What jobs will be affected, and how can workers prepare?

Obesity: Weighing the Options - Preview

Keystone Edition Health

Obesity: Weighing the Options

Finding a helpful regiment when healthy eating can be difficult for some, when on budget, or overall not be easy to follow. Obesity is a serious risk factor many try to avoid when developing healthy eating habits. Who or where does one go to find help with all of this? Who can give tips or teach different methods? Find out how to approach and answer all these questions and more.

Keystone Edition Arts: The Story of Palma - A Musical Fable

Monday, October 23rd 7pm

In November, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic and WVIA Radio celebrate their respective 50th anniversaries by collectively presenting the world premiere of Palma, a fable with music for narrator, young string players and chorus, and symphonic orchestra. Keystone Edition: Arts will get a behind-the-scenes look at the production and talk with composer Paul Salerni and the musicians involved.

Conversations for the Common Good - Immigration Stories - From the Statue of Liberty

Thursday, October 12th 8pm

"Give me your tired, your poor," goes the poem inscribed on the base of the Statue of Liberty. But the immigrant experience today is more complicated. Regional panelists share their own immigration stories in this newest entry in the Conversations for the Common Good series. Moderator Larry Vojtko.

VIA Short Takes - Season 4

Thursday, October 19th 7pm

In this fourth season premiere episode of VIA Short Takes for TV stories spotlighted will be "Welcome to the Deer Head Inn" "Indraloka Animal Sanctuary" "Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre" "Martin Guitar" and "Bocce Kings"

Midsomer Murders: The Ballad of Midsomer County

Part 1, Sunday, October 1st 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, October 8th 7pm

Could a ballad made famous by late, lamented folk singer Johnny Carver be an inspiration for murder. Did someone want to kill Toby Winning for threatening to take the Little Crosby Folk Festival away from Midsomer - or is the true motive something hidden for 20 years?

Midsomer Murders: A Vintage Murder

Part 1, Sunday, October 15th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, October 22nd 7pm

The fizz goes out of a sparkling wine launch when the glasses are laced with poison. Who is targeting the Midsomer Vinae Winery and what does the attack have to do with the death of a child in a hit-and-run accident? Guest star Claire Bloom (Doc Martin; Limelight) Last appearance of Tamzin Malleson as resident pathologist Dr. Kate Wilding.

POV - Murders that Matter

Monday, October 2nd 10pm

How would you handle the trauma of losing a loved one? Set in Philadelphia, Murders That Matter documents African American, Muslim mother Movita Johnson-Harrell over five years as she transforms from a victim of violent trauma into a fierce advocate against gun violence in Black communities. Her relentless activism exposes the emotional and psychological toll the killings take on those left behind.

Ancient Earth Series Preview

Nova - Ancient Earth

Wednesdays 9pm, October 4th - November 1st

Today, Earth is enveloped by a thin veil of gas, a narrow band of atmosphere that protects a world covered in lush green vegetation, deep blue oceans, and abundant life. But 4.5 billion years ago, Earth was a very different place: a hellscape of molten lava and barren rock, under relentless bombardment from meteors, and with no atmosphere whatsoever. So how did our familiar blue sky come to be? Breathtakingly realistic animations and a chorus of science experts reveal how the primordial inferno first gave rise to an orange-hued cauldron of toxic gasses that would be deadly to us today. Witness how the first drops of rain splashed down on the searing planet, setting the stage for the evolution of life. And discover how life itself helped create the air we all breathe today.

American Masters - Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes

Friday, October 6th 9pm

Explore the extraordinary life and musical career of the legendary drummer, composer and social activist. The film follows Roach's career and personal struggles and triumphs, across a series of masterful musical innovations and artistic reinventions. His creativity and unshakable sense of mission kept him at the forefront of music and activism across seven decades--from the era of the Jim Crow south, to the Civil Rights years... from the heady days of post-war modern jazz, to the hip hop-era and beyond.

Trailer | El Equipo

Independent Lens - El Equipo

Monday, October 9th 10pm

A U.S. anthropologist sets out to train Latin American students in the use of forensic anthropology. Their goal: to investigate disappearances in Argentina during the "dirty war."

Iconic America: Our Symbols and Stories with David Rubenstein - The Statue of Liberty

Thursday, October 12th 7pm

Reveal the evolving meaning of this symbol for a "nation of immigrants," and how it embodies our values and our conflicts, from abolition and women's suffrage to the treatment of refugees.

Little Bird

Thursdays 9pm, October 12th & 19th, November 2nd-16th

Bezhig Little Bird was adopted into a Jewish family at the age of five, being stripped of her identity and becoming Esther Rosenblum. Now in her 20s, Bezhig longs for the family she lost and to fill in the missing pieces. Her quest lands her in the Canadian prairies where she discovers that she was one of the generation of children forcibly apprehended by the Canadian government through a policy, later coined the 60s Scoop.

Next at the Kennedy Center - Robert Glasper's Black Radio

Friday, October 13th 9pm

Robert Glasper, five-time Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer, and producer, invites his tightly knit community of collaborators to celebrate the 10th anniversary of his iconic, award-winning, and cross-genre revolutionary album - Black Radio. Accompanied by Lalah Hathaway, Meshell Ndegeocello, Bilal, and many more, Glasper reimagines his seminal album and reflects on how the album has profoundly transformed black music in the decade since its conception.

First Look

Hotel Portofino - Season 2

Sundays 8pm, October 15th-November 19th

This historical family drama set in the 1920s on the Italian Riviera returns for a second season. The series revolves around the daughter of a wealthy industrialist who heads to Italy to set up a quintessentially British hotel in the stunning town of Portofino.

Trailer

World on Fire on Masterpiece - Season 2

Sundays 9pm, October 15th-November 19th

This second season starts historically with the blitz in the Northwest of England. Kasia and Lois meet. We find out more about Webster’s family history. Nancy will finally have to leave Berlin. And Lois, of course, is trapped in a rather Brontë-esque, loveless marriage with Vernon.

Season 2 Official Preview

Annika on Masterpiece - Season 2

Sundays 10pm, October 15th-November 19th

Nicola Walker reprises her critically acclaimed role as DI Annika Strandhed, single mom and head of Glasgow’s Marine Homicide Unit, who references history and literature while solving grisly murders from Scotland’s waterways.

Official Trailer

The American Buffalo - A Film by Ken Burns

Part 1 - Monday, October 16th 8pm

Part 2 - Tuesday, October 17th 8pm

The biography of the continent’s most magnificent species, an improbable, shaggy beast that nonetheless has found itself at the center of many of our nation’s most thrilling, mythic, and sometimes heartbreaking tales.

Next at the Kennedy Center - Embracing Duality: Modern Indigenous Culture

Friday, October 20th 9pm

In bridging traditions from past to present, this episode explores the subtle and complex representation of the contemporary Indigenous experience. Featuring special performances and interviews by two-spirit writer and interdisciplinary artist Ty Defoe, Native & African-American singer-songwriter Martha Redbone, and electronic music duo The Halluci Nation.

Native America Season 2 | Extended Trailer

Native America - Season 2

Tuesdays 9pm, October 24th - November 14th

Building on the foundation of the acclaimed original series, which premiered in 2018, Season 2 presents stories of Native Americans who are carrying forward Indigenous values to transform our 21st century world.

Extended Trailer

Bring Her Home

Tuesday, October 24th 10pm

BRING HER HOME follows three Indigenous women - an artist, an activist and a politician - as they work to vindicate and honor their relatives who are victims in the growing epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. As they face the lasting effects of historical trauma, each woman searches for healing while navigating the oppressive systems that brought about this very crisis.

Preview of Spy in the Ocean: Deep Trouble

Spy in the Ocean, A Nature Miniseries

Wednesdays 8pm, October 25th - November 15th

The latest installment of the popular Spy in the Wild series takes place in the ocean, the largest ecosystem on Earth. This four-part NATURE miniseries employs animatronic spy cameras disguised as marine animals to secretly record behavior in the wild. These uncanny robotic look-alikes take us to places where no spy has gone before. They will swim, float, paddle, waddle, drift and fly into every nook and cranny to film rarely seen behavior that reveals how ocean animals possess emotions and behavior similar to humans -- including the capacity to love, grieve, deceive, and invent.

Mind Over Matter Presents - 7 Days: The Opioid Crisis

Thursday, October 26th 7pm

All it takes for someone to become dependent on opioids is seven days of use. Legal prescriptions have paved the way for the addiction epidemic plaguing the United States. 7 DAYS is an empathic, delicate look at some of the individuals who have become the face of this national tragedy. Taking a macro perspective on the issue, the film explores how addiction is rarely a choice, but a vicious cycle that preys on the disenfranchised and underserved.

Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life

Thursday, October 26th 8pm

Repairing the World documents Pittsburgh's powerful community response to hate in the aftermath of the assault on three congregations at the Tree of Life synagogue. On October 27, 2018, eleven people were killed and six wounded in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Against the backdrop of a tumultuous period in the country, a traumatized community works to heal as they experience the impact and dangers of antisemitism, racism, hate speech, and gun violence. Through the voices of survivors, family members, diverse Pittsburgh residents and leaders, the film shows the powerful display of unity in a moment of crisis, the resilience of a vibrant city, and a community working together to understand what it means to be "stronger than hate.

American Experience - The War on Disco

Monday, October 30th 9pm

This documentary explores the backlash to disco against a backdrop of race, class and socioeconomic strife.

POV - Fire Through Dry Grass

Monday, October 30th 10pm

Wearing snapback caps and Air Jordans, the Reality Poets don't look like typical nursing home residents. In Fire Through Dry Grass, these young, Black and brown disabled artists document their lives on lockdown during Covid, using their poetry and art to underscore the danger and imprisonment they feel. In the face of institutional neglect, they refuse to be abused, confined, and erased.