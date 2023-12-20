26 Shows to Watch This January on WVIA TV

Battling Adult Isolation - Preview

Keystone Edition Reports: Battling Adult Isolation

Monday, January 8th 7pm

Adult Isolation isn't a new problem, and, though we're more connected than ever through the use of technology, it remains an obstacle for millions of people in the U.S. On the next Keystone Edition Reports, we'll take a look at the issue of adult isolation in Pennsylvania, how it affects those who suffer from it, and what can be done to help those dealing with the challenge.

Celebrating Black-Owned Businesses - Preview

Keystone Edition Business: Celebrating Black-Owned Businesses

Monday, January 15th 7pm

Keystone Edition Business examines the challenges the Black business community faces, offers perspectives on help that's available, and celebrates the businesses throughout our communities.

Keystone Edition Health: In Sickness and in Play: Chronic Disease in Children

Monday, January 22nd 7pm

About 25% of children in the United States aged 2 to 8 years have a chronic health condition such as asthma, obesity, and other physical conditions. Chronic refers to a health condition that lasts anywhere from three months to a lifetime. Chronic illness entails frequent physician visits and medical leaves requiring the child or adolescent to miss classes and school activities. This can increase the child's loneliness and feeling of being different from other youngsters.

Keystone Edition Arts: Drawing a Fine Line

Monday, January 29th 7pm

Cartoonists and caricaturists convey much through deftly-drawn lines, providing a fresh perspective on something or someone we think we know well. Keystone Edition: Arts invites you to learn about our region's past and present illustrators.

The Empty Pockets - Preview

Homegrown Music Concerts

Wednesdays 7pm beginning January 3rd

Homegrown Music Concerts with George Graham presents performances by the region's finest musicians in a wide variety of styles, recorded at the monthly live radio concerts in the WVIA Public Media Studios.

All new episodes for January!



January 3rd - The Empty Pockets

January 10th - Brenda Fernandes

January 17th - Mommyheads

January 24th - Last Charge of the Light Horse

January 31st - Water Street

Scholastic Scrimmage

Tuesdays 7pm & 7:30pm beginning January 9th

Returning for an all-new 19th season! This high school academic quiz show challenges top students from WVIA’s member school districts about all academic disciplines.

Midsomer Murders: Saints and Sinners

Part 1, Sunday, January 14th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, January 21st 7pm

The discovery of a Saint's bones at an archaeological dig causes a stir in the village of Midsomer Cicely. But when the leader of the dig is murdered, DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson soon realise that it's not only skeletons that have been long buried in the hallowed ground. Guest Star Julia Sawalha (Absolutely Fabulous).

Midsomer Murders: Harvest of Souls

Part 1, Sunday, January 28th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, February 4th 7pm

The annual harvest fair and the daredevil riders of the Wall of Death come to Midsomer village Whitcombe Mallet. When the owner of an equestrian center is trampled by his horse DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson have to unravel a complex feud from the past, where nothing is what it seems. Last appearance of Gwilym Lee as DS Charlie Nelson and of Sykes the dog.

From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2024 Preview

Great Performances - From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2024

Monday, January 1st 8pm

GREAT PERFORMANCES continues its tradition of ringing in the New Year with the Vienna Philharmonic at the world-famous Musikverein, with PBS favorite Hugh Bonneville returning as host for a fifth year. The celebrations also showcase the virtuosic dancing of the Vienna City Ballet performed on location in sumptuous Vienna landmarks.

American Masters - Hopper: An American Love Story

Tuesday, January 2nd 9pm

Hopper's work is the most recognizable art in America - popular, praised, and mysterious. Countless painters, photographers, filmmakers and musicians have been influenced by his art - but who was he, and how did a struggling illustrator create such a bounty of notable work? This new film takes a deep look into Hopper's art, his life, and his relationships. From his early career as an illustrator; his wife giving up her own promising art career to be his manager; his critical and commercial acclaim; and in his own words - this film explores the enigmatic personality behind the brush. Combined with expert interviews, diaries and a startling visual reflection of American life, Hopper: An American love story brings to life America's arguably most influential artist.

A Citizen's Guide to Preserving Democracy

Tuesday, January 2nd 10pm

A Citizen's Guide to Preserving Democracy is based on Dr. Richard Haass' best-selling book "The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens." Through interviews and real-life examples, Hari Sreenivasan and Dr. Haass explore how Americans are working towards strengthening democracy and renewing the spirit of a more informed and engaged citizenry.

Hope Road

Thursday, January 4th 10pm

HOPE ROAD is an hour-long documentary examining child sex trafficking in the U.S., the factors contributing to the crisis, and potential solutions. The powerful film follows four sex trafficking survivors and tracks their recovery through existing support systems and rehabilitative programs.

Season 4 Preview

Miss Scarlet and the Duke on Masterpiece - Season 4

Sundays 8pm, January 7th - February 11th

Eliza has taken over the business of Nash & Sons (not that he has any sons) and things are not going entirely smoothly, although help comes from some familiar sources. Outside of work, her relationship with William (the Duke) builds towards a looming decision that will shape both their lives.

Season 4 Official Preview

All Creatures Great and Small - Season 4

Sundays 9pm, January 7th - February 18th

It’s Spring 1940 and with Europe at war, the community in Darrowby is pulling together more than ever before. With Tristan away serving, Siegfried and James bring in some extra hands to help around the practice: highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, and student vet Richard Carmody. Happily married Helen and James begin to think about their future despite the looming possibility that James could be called up to serve.

Preview

Funny Woman

Sundays 10pm, January 7th - February 11th

It's the height of the swinging 60s and Barbara Parker has just been crowned Miss Blackpool - but there's got to be more to life than being a beauty queen in a seaside town, right? She wants to be... someone. The bright lights of London are calling, and our determined hero sets off to find out who that someone is. The London she encounters is not as quite as swinging as the one she'd read about and seen on TV. However, after a series of setbacks Barbara finds herself in unfamiliar territory - an audition for a TV comedy show. Barbara's uncompromising northern wit proves to be the X factor that the show has been missing. She gets the part and becomes part of a ground-breaking new sitcom. Being a woman in a largely male environment has its own challenges, but as Barbara 'finds her funny' she re-defines the prevailing attitude to funny women and in the process, reinvents herself.

Preview of Big Little Journeys: Home

Nature - Big Little Journeys

Wednesdays 8pm, January 10th - January 24th

Small animals, even tiny ones, must sometimes make epic journeys to find a home or a mate. Meet six heroic, tiny travelers risking it all to complete big journeys against the odds. A co-production with the BBC.

POV - Brief Tender Light

Monday, January 15th 10pm

A Ghanaian MIT alum follows four African students at his alma mater as they strive to become agents of change for their home countries Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. Over an intimate, nearly decade-long journey, all must decide how much of America to absorb, how much of Africa to hold on to, and how to reconcile teenage ideals with the truths they discover about the world and themselves.

Mind Over Matter Presents - In the Night I Remember Your Name

Thursday, January 18th 7pm

Joy. Loss. Doubt. Faith. "In the Night I Remember Your Name" is a daughter's chronicle of her mother's struggle with Alzheimer's. It is the story of a grandmother's grief as she begins losing the very abilities that her new granddaughter is learning. It is the story of a pastor's relationship with God as she questions what is happening to her. It is a journey from anguish to acceptance. And in the end, it is a story of joy.

88th Annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards

Thursday, January 18th 9pm

Hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., THE 88TH ANNUAL ANISFIELD-WOLF BOOK AWARDS features the personal stories of the 2023 recipients of the only national juried prize for literature that confronts racism and explores diversity. Viewers are transported to Iowa, Massachusetts, Ohio and New Hampshire to hear the inspiring and revealing stories of this year's honorees, which include Geraldine Brooks, Lan Samantha Chang, Matthew F. Delmont, Saeed Jones, and Charlayne Hunter-Gault. Members of the Anisfield-Wolf jury include chairman Henry Louis Gates,Jr., poet Rita Dove, novelist Joyce Carol Oates, and psychologist Steven Pinker.

Trailer | Racist Trees

Independent Lens - Racist Trees

Monday, January 22nd 10pm

A historically Black neighborhood in Palm Springs fights for the removal of a wall of trees.

American Experience - Nazi Town U.S.A.

Tuesday, January 23rd 9pm

In February 1939, more than twenty thousand Americans filled Madison Square Garden for an event billed as a "Pro-American Rally." As images of George Washington hung next to swastikas, a series of speakers railed against the "Jewish controlled media" and called for a return to a racially "pure" America. The keynote speaker, a man named Fritz Kuhn, was the head of an organization known as the German American Bund. The rally was huge, demanding the largest police presence to date for any event in New York City history but it was the culmination of a movement that had been brewing for years. Nazi Town USA will tell the largely unknown story of this organization that had chapters across the country and represented what experts believe was a "very real threat of fascist subversion in the United States." Organized into 70 different districts, the Bund held joint rallies with the Ku Klux Klan and ran dozens of summer camps for children centered around Nazi ideology and imagery. Life in some of the largest camps - including Camp Siegfried in Long Island, Camp Hindenburg in Wisconsin, and Camp Nordland in New Jersey -will be brought to life through extensive archival footage, photographs, and ruins that exist to this day. The Bund's embrace of "Americanism" raises thorny issues - from questions of free speech to declarations of "America First" - that we continue to wrestle with to this day.

Superagers: Getting Old, Living Young

Thursday, January 25th 7pm

This film celebrates SuperAgers-older people who are thriving, thanks to their healthy habits and positive outlook. It blends tips from experts with inspiring glimpses into the lives and mindsets of SuperAgers themselves. It will change how you look at aging, and maybe even change your life!

Broken Promise

Thursday, January 25th 9pm

After World War II, humanity declared that genocide would never be allowed to happen again. But "never again" has become "again and again," from Cambodia to Bosnia, Rwanda, China, Ukraine, and sadly more. What makes people dehumanize one another? Why does it keep happening? And what can we do to make "never again" a reality? THE BROKEN PROMISE explores the mechanics of genocide, the conditions that allow it to occur, and the ideas and institutions that stand against it. The film presents the raw, unflinching first-person stories told by the survivors of genocide, and examines how the trauma of genocide ripples through generations. With insights from forward-thinking policymakers, scholars, and activists, the documentary investigates the interplay of racism, authoritarianism and impunity at the core of genocide. The hour also looks at the characteristics of leaders who perpetrate their self-serving goals, the warning signs of societies in crisis, and the global community's role in responding to human rights abuses and crimes against humanity. The challenge is clear - genocide is not a once-in-a-generation event; it's a tool authoritarians wield all too easily. While THE BROKEN PROMISE includes honest stories of human cruelty and suffering, it also features anecdotes of the human spirit and inspiring moments of hope.

Trailer | Razing Liberty Square

Independent Lens - Razing Liberty Square

Monday, January 29th 10pm

Liberty City, Miami, is home to one of the oldest segregated public housing projects in the U.S. Now with rising sea levels, the neighborhood's higher ground has become something else: real estate gold. Wealthy property owners push inland to higher ground, creating a speculators' market in the historically Black neighborhood previously ignored by developers and policy-makers alike.

Nature - Gorilla

Wednesday, January 31st 8pm

Gabon's Loango National Park is home to a group of western lowland gorillas that have become accustomed to biologists who have studied them for almost 20 years. This documentary presents an intimate look at a silverback and his family, and features a newborn baby gorilla, brave researchers, forest elephants, buffalos and the last remaining wild coastline in the African tropics.

Nova - When Whales Could Talk

Wednesday, January 31st 9pm

Egyptian desert fossils reveal clues to the evolution of the biggest animals on Earth.