33 Shows to Watch This April on WVIA TV

Primary Primer - Preview

Keystone Edition Reports: Primary Primer

Monday, April 1st 7pm

It's primary season once again, and that means it's time for Pennsylvanians to go to the polls to decide who will appear on the general election ticket in November in an election where anything can happen and the stakes are sky high. Join us for the next Keystone Edition Reports as we get you ready for the primary election, discuss the relevant issues related to the primary and more.

BizPitch! - Preview

Keystone Edition Business: BizPitch 2

Monday, April 8th 7pm (Special 1 hour edition)

Keystone Edition Business visits Bucknell University as young entrepreneurs compete to be the best in the business with their ideas for innovative products and services.

Keystone Edition Health: Autism: Finding the Answers

Monday, April 15th 7pm

Autism now affects 1 in 36 children impacting the normal development of the brain in the areas of social interaction, communication skills,and cognitive function. Individuals with autism typically have difficulties in verbal and non-verbal communication, social interactions, and leisure or play activities. Currently there is no cure for autism, though with early intervention and treatment, the diverse symptoms related to autism can be greatly improved and in some cases completely overcome.

Keystone Edition Arts: Jazz on Film

Monday, April 22nd 7pm

April is Jazz Appreciation Month, and we're celebrating with a look at two jazz-centered documentaries: Wham-Re-Bop-Boom-Bam: The Swing Jazz of Eddie Durham and Remembering The Scranton Sirens. Keystone Edition: Arts explores the history of jazz with musicians and others involved in producing these documentaries.

Poetry Out Loud Regional Competition

Thursday, April 4th 7pm

Poetry Out Loud is a national program from which high school students learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation. WVIA is proud to host the NEPA regional competition from which our winner will advance to the state championship in Harrisburg.

Lackawaxen River Trails

Thursday, April 11th 7pm

The Lackawaxen River Trails is a multi-use trail in development which will connect more than 26 miles of land, rail, and river trails from Honesdale to Lackawaxen, PA.

The Story of Palma: A Musical Fable

Thursday, April 18th 9pm

Palma is a brand-new and charming composition commissioned by WVIA to commemorate the 50th anniversaries of both the NEPA Philharmonic and WVIA that reimagines the magical folktale of a young Italian violinist, for whom the piece is named. The music by composer Dr. Paul Salerni and text by Dana Gioia is narrated by WVIA's legendary Erika Funke and brought to life by the NEPA Philharmonic musicians and their Music Director, Mélisse Brunet. Assisted by the Abington Heights chorus and orchestra, Palma celebrates the power of music and the beauty of friendship, loyalty, and love. Like any great journey, it captures the delight and discovery of audiences of all ages. a work commissioned by WVIA to commemorate the 50th anniversaries of both the NEPA Philharmonic and WVIA.

WVIA News Special: To Save the River, Save the Mountain

Thursday, April 22nd 7:30pm

The undulating ground beneath Northeast Pennsylvania tells a story. Underground miners chipped away at anthracite coal while strip miners shredded the earth's surface to meet the economic demand of an industrializing nation for more than 100 years. The Lackawanna River carried the burden of the coal industry's waste. Although the last mines closed in the early 1960s, deposits of iron and magnesium - apparent as bright orange stains - still smear the Lackawanna's shores to this day.

Wham Re-Bop-Boom-Bam: The Swing Jazz of Eddie Durham

Special Encore presentations for Jazz Appreciation Month:

Thursday, April 4th 9pm; Friday, April 5th 2pm; Wednesday, April 24th 3pm; Thursday, April 25th 7pm; Friday, April 26th 4pm

Eddie Durham heard music differently, and he played it differently, too. Carrying rural southwestern blues influences with him from his hometown of San Marcos, Texas, Eddie became a leading architect of the Kansas City swing jazz sound in the 1920s and '30s. As a trombonist, guitarist, writer and arranger, he helped to author the signature sounds of Count Basie, Benny Moten, Jimmie Lunceford and Glenn Miller, while his pioneering work with amplified and electric guitars paved the way for today's rock 'n roll. Through interviews with family, friends and devoted fellow musicians of all ages, WHAM RE-BOP-BOOM-BAM: THE SWING JAZZ OF EDDIE DURHAM follows the musical journey of this often overlooked, but totally unique, musical genius.

Homegrown Music Concerts

Wednesdays 7pm

Homegrown Music Concerts with George Graham presents performances by the region's finest musicians in a wide variety of styles, recorded at the monthly live radio concerts in the WVIA Public Media Studios.

Episodes for April:

April 3rd - Bog Swing Group

April 10th - Organic Vibe Trio

April 17th - Tauk

April 24th - The Empty Pockets

Scholastic Scrimmage

Tuesdays 7pm & 7:30pm

The competition continues! This high school academic quiz show challenges top students from WVIA’s member school districts about all academic disciplines.



Midsomer Murders: The Scarecrow Murders

Part 1, Sunday, April 7th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, April 14th 7pm

A scarecrow festival to raise church funds takes a grisly turn when dead bodies are found staged like the festival's straw creations. Barnaby's investigation uncovers more going on than a simple competition. Guest stars include Emily Bevan (Grantchester).

Midsomer Murders: For Death Prepare

Part 1, Sunday, April 21st 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, April 28th 7pm

The Midsomer Mummers, an amateur opera company, is in the middle of rehearsals for a charity concert, when a dead body is found in the theatre. The aim of the inquiry will be to find out who is most desperate to be the center of attention. Guest stars include Kevin Whately (Inspector Lewis; Inspector Morse).

Trailer | A Thousand Pines

Independent Lens - A Thousand Pines

Monday, April 1st 10pm

Over a grueling eight months, a crew of Oaxacan guest workers plant trees across America. This intimate portrait shows how hard it is to balance the physical demands of reforestation and extreme isolation while staying connected to family back home.

Julius Caesar: The Making of a Dictator

Tuesdays 9pm, April 2nd - April 16th

The dramatic story of how nearly five centuries of ancient Roman democracy was overthrown in just 16 years... by one man. This is the story of a brazen, ambitious power-grab that saw Julius Caesar consolidate the vast power of Rome in his own hands.

Great American Eclipse Preview

Nova - Great American Eclipse

Wednesday, April 3rd 8pm

Explore the spectacular cosmic phenomenon of a total solar eclipse.

A Brief History of the Future

Wednesdays 9pm, April 3rd - May 8th

Travel around the world with Ari Wallach as he weaves together history, science, and storytelling to expand our understanding of where we find ourselves and what we can do to ensure a better future for the generations to come.

Opioids and First Responders: Answering the Call

Thursday, April 4th 7:30pm

OPIOIDS AND FIRST RESPONDERS: ANSWERING THE CALL is a half-hour documentary that looks at the rescue workers who fight every day on the frontlines of the opioid epidemic. The program features three teams of firefighters and paramedics and follows along on several emergency calls as they respond to overdose cases, revealing the draining struggle of fighting the pervasive and deadly drug. Interviews with the emergency responders also detail the emotional and physical impacts of trying to save people struggling with addiction day in and day out.

The Incomparable Mr. Buckley

American Masters - The Incomparable Mr. Buckley

Friday, April 5th 9pm

Discover the intellectual evolution and political legacy of William F.Buckley, Jr. See how the author and commentator, one of the foremost public intellectuals in American history, galvanized the modern conservative movement.

Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office on Masterpiece

Sundays 9pm, April 7th - April 28th

Based on the real-life British Post Office scandal, this series tells the story of hundreds of people who ran branches of the Post Office across Britain, and who were wrongly accused of theft due to a faulty IT system.

Elton John & Bernie Taupin: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Monday, April 8th 8pm

Watch Elton John and Bernie Taupin receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize.

Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Parkinson’s

Independent Lens - Matter of Mind: My Parkinson's

Monday, April 8th 10pm

Navigate the lives of three people in the face of Parkinson's disease.An optician pursues deep brain stimulation surgery; a mother becomes an advocate for exercise; and a cartoonist contemplates continuing to draw as his motor control declines.

Finding Your Roots - Viewers Like You

Tuesday, April 9th 8pm

After a nationwide search, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. solves deep family mysteries for three everyday Americans -- compelling each to reimagine their identity. 10th season finale.

Preview of Raptors: Fistful of Daggers: Meet the Family

Nature - Raptors: A Fistful of Daggers: Meet the Raptors

Wednesday, April 10th 8pm

From giant eagles to miniature falconets, meet the many species of raptors. Explore how they survive bitter winters, learn to hunt and undergo epic migrations. Their superpowers of flight, sight, hearing and smell give them dominance over the skies.

Repairing the World: Stories from the Tree of Life

Thursday, April 11th 9:30pm

Repairing the World documents Pittsburgh's powerful community response to hate in the aftermath of the assault on three congregations at the Tree of Life synagogue. On October 27, 2018, eleven people were killed and six wounded in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. Against the backdrop of a tumultuous period in the country, a traumatized community works to heal as they experience the impact and dangers of antisemitism, racism, hate speech, and gun violence. Through the voices of survivors, family members, diverse Pittsburgh residents and leaders, the film shows the powerful display of unity in a moment of crisis, the resilience of a vibrant city, and a community working together to understand what it means to be "stronger than hate.

Preview

Next at the Kennedy Center - Ben Folds Presents Declassified

Friday, April 12th 10pm

Ben Folds invites the virtuosic Jacob Collier, rising jazz superstar Laufey, and chart-topping English singer-songwriter dodie, to join him and the National Symphony Orchestra to reimagine their music through an orchestral lens.

Mind Over Matter Presents: Resilience: Hope Lives Here

Thursday, April 18th 7pm

What are Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and how do they affect us in adulthood? ACEs include abuse, neglect, divorce and other childhood traumas. Research shows that left unresolved or untreated, these experiences can lead to health conditions in adulthood-such as high blood pressure, diabetes and depression. In RESILIENCE: HOPE LIVES HERE, we examine how ACEs affect Idahoans and explore a possible antidote: resilience.

Preview

Next at the Kennedy Center - Joshua Redman, Where Are We

Friday, April 19th 10pm

Renowned jazz saxophonist Joshua Redman takes the stage at the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater for a mesmerizing performance of his Blue Note Records debut album, where are we. Joining forces with soulful vocalist Gabrielle Cavassa, the artists take on music from Rodgers & Hart to Springsteen, all interpreted with the improvisational brilliance and melodic invention that is a hallmark of Redman's artistry -- and of this all-star ensemble featuring Aaron Parks (piano), Joe Sanders (bass), and Brian Blade (drums).

Trailer | Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal

American Experience - Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy of Love Canal

Monday, April 22nd 9pm

Revisit the story of the 1970s Love Canal disaster, one of the most notorious environmental and public health disasters in US history. The battle for justice, led mostly by women, created the basis for the landmark federal Superfund program.

The Express Way with Dule Hill

Tuesdays 9pm, April 23rd - May 14th

THE EXPRESS WAY WITH DULE HILL is a premium documentary series that explores the power of the arts. Led by renowned actor, dancer, and singer, Dule Hill, the series captures diverse artists' stories from across America, celebrating community, humanity, and the transformative potential of creative expression.

Trailer | One With the Whale

Independent Lens - One with the Whale

Tuesday, April 23rd 10pm

Hunting whales is a matter of survival for Alaska Native residents of St. Lawrence. A family is blindsided when animal activists target their son, the youngest ever to harpoon a whale for his village - a hunt that feeds the community through winter. Also included is the short film "Everything Wrong and Nowhere to Go." Exploring the field of "climate psychology," this is a candid and comedic self-portrait in which the filmmaker turns the camera on herself and goes in search of a cure for her crippling climate anxiety.

Changing Planet - Coral Special

Wednesday, April 24th 8pm

For the first time, the world’s most eminent coral scientists will converge upon the Maldives for the most ambitious project ever attempted – the saving of the islands’ dying coral reefs. If successful, their work will be a game changer for the future ofreefs around the world.

Art Happens Here with John Lithgow

Friday, April 26th 10pm

Join actor John Lithgow as he goes back to school to demonstrate the transformative power of arts education. Immersing himself with teachers and students, he explores four disciplines: dance, ceramics, silk-screen printing and vocal jazz ensemble.

Guilt on Masterpiece - Season 3

Sundays 10pm, April 28 - May 19th

The beloved brothers are back for the third and final instalment of the series with Mark Bonnar (“The Rig,” “Unforgotten”) and Jamie Sives (“Chernobyl,” “Game of Thrones”) returning as brothers Max and Jake respectively.

