26 Shows to Watch This June on WVIA TV

Scranton's Championship Season

Tuesday, June 4th 8pm

A retrospective look back at the impact Jason Miller's, "That Championship Season" 1982 film had in the town of Scranton, Pennsylvania and the community that took part of it.

Encores: Wednesday, June 5th 1pm, Saturday, June 8th 3pm

Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District - Preview

Stories from the Block: Remembering Scranton's Wholesale District

Tuesday, June 4th 9:30pm

From the 1870s through the 1960s, Scranton's Wholesale Block stretched along Lackawanna Avenue from the Lackawanna River to Mifflin Avenue, serving a hub of commercial activity as fresh produce and other goods were unloaded at nearby railroad freight depots. "Stories from the Block" focuses on some of the businesses that operated on the block and highlights how the city's commercial activities reflected periods of growth and decline through the years.

Encores: Wednesday, June 5th 2:30pm, Saturday, June 8th 4:30pm

Midsomer Murders: The Incident at Cooper Hill

Part 1, Sunday, June 16th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, June 23rd 7pm

Mysterious lights are seen in the sky over famous UFO hot-spot Cooper Hill. When a local forest ranger suffers a strange death, the visiting UFO spotters are convinced aliens are responsible. DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson unearth suspicions, betrayals, and long-buried secrets in their search for the truth, centering on the nearby RAF base, including events going back over 20 years when secret research was conducted on aerial spying equipment, and there were secret affairs between villagers and RAF personnel. Guest stars Lee Armstrong (Call The Midwife) and Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey).

Steve & Eydie: Memories of My Mom and Dad (My Music)

Saturday, June 1st 7pm

For over six decades, the musical duo of Steve Lawrence & Eydie Gorme has brought back warm and nostalgic memories from the early days of '50s Rock and Roll, '60s Pop, Tin Pan Alley, Broadway and The American Songbook. Amazingly, there has never been a tv show celebrating their long illustrious careers as individuals and singing together.- that is, until now, exclusively for public television stations.

Celtic Thunder - Odyssey

Sunday, June 2nd 8pm & 9:30pm

A captivating musical journey filmed in an Irish manor estate. Vibrant harmonies and fresh interpretations bring depth to diverse tracks like "One More Day" & "The Parting Glass." With insightful conversations and the CT Band's prowess, it's a must-see blend of music, storytelling, and Irish Culture.

Simon & Garfunkel: The Concert in Central Park

Monday, June 3rd 8pm

Join the iconic duo and the more 500,000 fans who came out for this once-in-a-lifetime 1981 benefit concert for the world's most famous urban park. Featuring the pairs' greatest hits from "Mrs. Robinson" to "Sounds of Silence."

Judy Collins: Wildflowers in Concert

Monday, June 3rd 9:30pm

Filmed before a live audience at Town Hall in New York City, JUDY COLLINS: WILDFLOWERS IN CONCERT features the legendary folk singer performing her groundbreaking 1967 album, Wildflowers. Songs include "Since You Asked," "Sky Fell," "Albatross," and Judy's chart-topping rendition on Joni Mitchell's "Both Sides Now." Judy closes the concert with one of her signature songs, "Send in the Clowns."

Preview of The Hummingbird Effect

Nature - The Hummingbird Effect

Wednesday, June 5th 8pm

Explore Costa Rica, one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. From rainforests to volcanos, tiny architects and caretakers at the heart of this vast wildlife diversity keep this ecological giant running: the hummingbirds.

Armenia, My Home

Wednesday, June 5th 9:30pm

Experience spectacular aerial and ground views and cultural revelations of a country like no other in a virtual tour of Mount Ararat, Khor Virap, Yerevan, the Genocide memorial, and more, with Eric Bogosian, Peter Balakian, Michael Aram, and others.

All New Rock, Pop and Doo Wop (My Music Presents)

Thursday, June 6th 8pm

The All New Rock, Pop and Doo Wop Full-length performances include: Johnny Maestro, The Duprees, Jay Back, Little Anthony & The Imperials,Ronnie Spector, Frankie Valli, Jerry Butler and many more artists from the 50s and 60s.

Elton John - The Million Dollar Piano

Friday, June 7th 9pm

Celebrate the legendary singer, songwriter and performer in a spectacular 2012 concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Featuring a state-of-the art Yamaha piano, this unforgettable show features Elton performing his much-loved hits.

Grantchester - Investigating Life's Mysteries

Sunday, June 9th 8pm

Go behind-the-scenes with the cast and creators of the English mystery series with a handsome young vicar at the center of local crimes and murders. The series is a winning combination of a delightful and appealing amateur sleuth, articulate writing and engaging mysteries to solve.

Trailer | PBS Previews: Country Music

Ken Burns' Country Music

Monday, June 10th 8pm

Join host Kathy Mattea to learn more about the making of the epic documentary series devoted to the history of this truly American art form. Features interviews with Rosanne Cash, along with Ken Burns and other members of the filmmaking team.

Country's Legendary Duets

Monday, June 10th 9:30pm

Hosted by Tre Twitty and Tayla Lynn (Conway Twitty's grandson & Loretta Lynn's granddaughter), COUNTRY'S LEGENDARY DUETS looks back at some of the great country music duet performers of all time, including George Jones and Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton and Porter Wagoner, and Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. Performances include “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Stand by Your Man,” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Mind Over Matter Presents - Revolutionizing Dementia Care

Thursday, June 13th 7pm

REVOLUTIONIZING DEMENTIA CARE explores how people living with dementia can still enjoy full and meaningful lives based on their abilities, not their limitations. Over the course of an hour, the documentary visits eight residential homes-from Massachusetts to California-specializing in dementia and Alzheimer's care. Interviews with residents, family and staff reveal the various ways models of person-centered care, and its impact on both the recipients and providers of those services. Experts and educators in the dementia care field also discuss the changing landscape of diagnosis and care, and the benefits of these new models. From equine and horticulture therapies, to city-wide dementia-friendly education programs for area businesses, REVOLUTIONIZING DEMENTIA CARE captures the evolving ways ability-focused programs can enrich the lives of those living with this diagnosis.

GP at the Met: Carmen

Great Performances at the Met - Carmen

Friday, June 14th 9pm

The Met presents a vital new production of one of opera's most enduringly powerful works. Acclaimed English director Carrie Cracknell makes her Met debut, reinvigorating the classic story with a staging that moves the action to the modern day and finds at the heart of the drama issues that could not be more relevant today: gendered violence, abusive labor structures, and the desire to break through societal boundaries. Dazzling young mezzo-soprano Aigul Akhmetshina leads a powerhouse quartet of stars in the complex and volatile title role, alongside tenor Piotr Beczala as Carmen's troubled lover Don? Jose, soprano Angel Blue as the loyal Micaela, and bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen as the swaggering Escamillo. Daniele Rustioni conducts Bizet's heart-pounding score. Later in the season, another cast of world-class singers takes over, with mezzo-soprano Clementine Margaine reprising her captivating portrayal of the title role, tenor Michael Fabiano as Don Jose, soprano Ailyn Perez as Micaela, bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green as Escamillo, and Diego Matheuz making his company debut on the podium.

Professor T (U.K.) - Season 3

Sundays 8pm June 16th - July 21st

Eccentric criminal psychology Professor T has a brilliant mind, but also several neurological disorders which make him complex and often difficult, with a very unpredictable nature. Along with his trusted colleagues Annelies and Daan, they form a team of high-powered advisors that the Antwerp Homicide Department comes to rely on.

Season 9 Preview

Grantchester on Masterpiece - Season 9

Sundays 9pm June 16th - August 4th

Alongside Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating, Tom Brittney returns for his final season as beloved vicar, Will Davenport. The pair must navigate crime-solving, challenges to their friendship, and more in charming Grantchester. Rishi Nair joins the cast as the new village vicar, Alphy Kotteram.

Preview

D.I. Ray - Season 2

Sundays 10pm June 16th - July 21st

Parminder Nagra is back as British South Asian Detective Inspector Rachita Ray who investigates homicides in Birmingham in this crime drama written by Maya Sondhi and executive produced by Jed Mercurio.

Season 3 Preview

Great American Recipe - Season 3

Mondays 9pm June 17th - July 8th, July 22nd - August 12th

A brand-new season of this uplifting cooking competition returns with 8 talented home cooks from different regions of the country showcasing their beloved signature dishes and competing to win the national search for “The Great American Recipe.”

Official Trailer

Disco: Soundtrack for a Revolution

Tuesdays 9pm June 18th - July 2nd

From the basement bars of '70s New York to the peak of the global charts, discover the story of disco: its rise, fall, and legacy. Reveling in iconic tracks and remarkable footage, this is a powerful, revisionist history of the disco age.

Series Preview

Dynamic Planet

Wednesdays 8pm June 19th - July 10th

Embark on this epic three-year journey spanning all seven continents and meet the extraordinary people and animals on the front line of climate change. Reveal how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for a fast-changing future.

Preview

Hope in the Water

Wednesdays 9pm June 19th - July 3rd

Explore the groundbreaking work of dedicated fishers, water farmers, and scientists attempting what was once thought impossible: harvesting aquatic species to feed our growing planet while saving our oceans in this three-part series.

Hollywood Priest: The Story of Fr. "Bud" Kieser

Thursday, June 20th 7pm

The documentary HOLLYWOOD PRIEST: THE STORY OF FR. "BUD" KIESER tells the intriguing story of a devoted yet stubborn priest who connected with his congregation through television. The TV pastor experienced great success until he fell in love with a nun and his show was canceled. This disruptive event catalyzed a fundamental shift in Fr. Kieser's approach to providing spiritual guidance, leading him to engage more directly with the poor and turning his life in a new direction.

Official Preview

Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo

Fridays 10pm & 10:30pm (2 episodes per night) June 21st - July 5th

The new comedy-documentary series follows host Mexican American comedian Jesus Trejo as he embarks on telling the "stories behind the laughs" with six rising comedians who explore the mosaic of our nation through the lens of stand-up comedy.

POV - King Coal

Monday, June 24th 10pm

A lyrical tapestry of a place and people, King Coal meditates on the complex history and future of the coal industry, the communities it has shaped, and the myths it has created. The film reshapes the boundaries of documentary filmmaking and transcends time and place, untangling the pain from the beauty, and illuminating the innately human capacity for imagination and change.

