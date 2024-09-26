23 Shows to Watch This October on WVIA TV

Voting for Your Future - Election 2024: Preview

Keystone Edition Reports: Voting for Your Future - Election 2024

Monday, October 7th 7pm

Keystone Edition Reports will focus on the upcoming election in its October episode titled, “Voting for Your Future.” Experts will discuss this election’s historic nature – voters will either elect the first woman president, not to mention the first Indian-American, or they’ll re-elect a former president for only a second time. They’ll also talk about the presidential candidates and significant local races on the Nov. 5 election ballot.

Keystone Edition Business: Education on the Edge

Monday, October 14th 7pm

A higher education enrollment cliff has been on the horizon for years.For some schools, it's already here. They've been forced into consolidation or closure. But what's causing this drop in enrollment, and is there any way to recover? Explores what it all means in Keystone Edition Business: Education on the Edge.

Alternative Therapy Treatments - Preview

Keystone Edition Health: Alternative Therapy Treatments

Monday, October 21st 7pm

Alternative therapies are treatments that are used instead of, or in addition to, conventional medical treatments. They can include: Special diets, Megadoses of vitamins, Herbal preparations, Special teas, Magnet therapy, Homeopathy, Acupuncture, and Chiropractic. On the next Keystone Edition Health we'll explore the many different alternative therapy options available and how they may be helpful to you.

Modern Renaissance Minds - Preview

Keystone Edition Arts: Modern Renaissance Minds

Monday, October 28th 7pm

Leonardo da Vinci remains a well-known Renaissance artist, engineer, and scientist, and that striking combination lives on in regional artists and students today. Keystone Edition Arts will delve into what can be created when seemingly opposite interests like science and art are combined.

VIA Short Takes - Season 5

Tuesday, October 1st 7:30pm

In this fifth season premiere episode of VIA Short Takes stories spotlighted will be "Gary Chrisman: The Voice Behind the Legacy", "Everhart Museum", "The Hooded Graves of Catawissa", "The Jackson Mansion" and "Skating with Friends".

Aging Together in PA Town Hall: Elder Justice & Dignity

Tuesday, October 8th 8pm

Pennsylvania is home to more than 3.4 million older adults, the fifth highest total in the country, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Aging. Currently one in four Pennsylvanians is age 60 and older. By 2030, this number will rise to one in three. In response to that, WVIA and WITF are assembling a panel of experts to discuss Pennsylvania's 10-year plan to meet the needs of the Commonwealth's older adults and the circumstances that led to its inception. We'll explore the challenges faced by older citizens and their caregivers, what services are currently available in our area, and how we can work together to ensure the safety, dignity and joys of aging in PA.

Decision 2024: 8th Congressional District Debate

Tuesday, October 22nd 7pm

Debate for the 8th Congressional District between Incumbent Congressman Matt Cartwright (D) and Rob Bresnahan, Jr. (R). Moderator is Tracey Matisak.

Midsomer Murders: Happy Families

Part 1, Sunday, October 6th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, October 13th 7pm

DCI Barnaby and DS Winter are called in to investigate the death of Victor Karras, a manufacturer of exclusive board games, who appears to have been poisoned. Guest stars include Rachael Stirling (Detectorists).

Midsomer Murders: Scarecrow Murders

Part 1, Sunday, October 20th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, October 27th 7pm

A scarecrow festival to raise church funds takes a grisly turn when dead bodies are found staged like the festival's straw creations. Barnaby's investigation uncovers more going on than a simple competition. Guest stars include Emily Bevan (Grantchester).

PBS News Special: CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast

Tuesday, October 1st 9pm

PBS will provide live coverage and analysis of the debate between Governor Tim Walz and United States Senator J.D. Vance.

POV - In the Rearview

Monday, October 7th 10pm

In a volunteer aid van occupied by multiple generations of civilians, an authentic, intimate observation of the war in Ukraine unfolds. Each passenger is unique in age, origin and circumstance, but alike in where they find themselves -- fleeing their homes while huddled together in a cramped back seat. Bound for Poland, the vehicle operates as their shelter, waiting room, hospital and confessional.

Extended Preview

Citizen Nation

Tuesdays 9pm, October 8th - 29th

A new generation discovers what it means to show up, be civil and tackle the issues straight on. High schoolers from every corner of the country face off in a national civics competition in this inspiring coming-of-age series.

Searching: Our Quest for Meaning in the Age of Science

Thursdays 9pm, October 10th - 24th

In SEARCHING: OUR QUEST FOR MEANING IN THE AGE OF SCIENCE, physicist and best-selling author Alan Lightman investigates how key findings of modern science help us find our bearings in the cosmos. What do these new discoveries tell us about ourselves, and how do we find meaning in them? Throughout the highly cinematic three-part series, Alan takes viewers along on his journey of exploration - from prehistoric paintings in a French cave to a giant subatomic particle accelerator in Switzerland; from a Harvard laboratory where biologists are attempting to create living cells from scratch to the gravitational wave observatories that first detected the collisions of black holes; and to the quiet of a Buddhist temple. We travel from the infinity of the small to the infinity of the large, meeting with the co-discoverer of one of the most distant galaxies yet known. Across the series, Alan also interviews brain scientists, physicists, astronomers, philosophers, ethicists and faith leaders who offer contrasting perspectives on the interplay between contemporary scientific research and the humanities. Adding to the diversity of perspectives is a dynamic conversation with Bina48, the world's most advanced humanoid robot.

Snarky Puppy Preview

Next at the Kennedy Center - Snarky Puppy: The Family We Make

Friday, October 11th 10pm

Snarky Puppy, the acclaimed Grammy Award-winning band, brings their genre breaking sound to a sold out show at the Kennedy Center's Concert Hall. When one of the main guest artists, Afro-Peruvian icon Susana Baca, falls ill the band quickly come up with a new plan to transform the concert into a loving tribute to her music and influence. Joined on stage by stars from several Spanish-speaking countries: Silvana Estrada (Mexico), Gaby Moreno (Guatemala), Silvia Perez Cruz (Spain), and Fuensanta (Mexico) - they perform a special "Family Dinner" style concert playing their own songs along with Susana's. The episode begins in Princeton, NJ as the artists hold their first rehearsal with less than three days before they must perform in Washington DC. Guided by bandleader Michael League, we see how the concert comes together before they bring the audience to their feet at this once in a lifetime musical event. Along the way we hear about the band's early inspirations, their drive to collaborate, their love of Suzana's music and their dedication to creating an expansive international musical community.

POV - Twice Colonized

Monday, October 14th 10pm

Aaju Peter is a renowned Inuit lawyer and activist who defends the human rights of Indigenous peoples. She's a fierce protector of her ancestral lands in the Arctic and works to bring her colonizers to justice. As Aaju launches an inspiring effort to establish an Indigenous forum, she also embarks upon a deeply personal journey to mend her own wounds, including the unexpected passing of her son.

Next at the Kennedy Center - Alonzo King's Deep River

Friday, October 18th 10pm

Alonzo King LINES Ballet performs the elegant piece Deep River in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer and Kennedy Center Artistic Director for Jazz Jason Moran. Founder and choreographer Alonzo King invites audiences to look at human beings as the pinnacle of creation in this deeply soulful work. The San-Francisco-based, celebrated contemporary dance company is recognized for its impeccable technique, captivating dancers, and rich visual works that challenge the way we look at ballet.

VOCES - Latino Vote 2024

Tuesday, October 22nd 10pm

Delve into key battleground states in the U.S. elections to explore broader social, political, and economic issues at play for Latino voters.

Preview of Silverback

Nature - Silverback

Wednesday, October 23rd 8pm

Follow filmmaker Vianet Djenguet as he documents a grueling but vital mission to habituate a notoriously protective 450-pound silverback, in a last-ditch effort to save the critically endangered Eastern lowland gorillas from extinction.

Émigré: A Musical Drama with the NY Phil Preview

Great Performances - Emigre

Friday, October 25th 9pm

An international cast joins the New York Philharmonic for the American premiere of Emigre, a semi-staged oratorio that tells an unusual story of Jewish refugees during World War II. Following the Kristallnacht pogrom of 1938, to escape the looming Nazi threat, two brothers are sent halfway around the world to Shanghai. Otto cherishes his heritage, while Josef seeks a new path, and falls in love with Lina, a Chinese woman recovering from the loss of her mother in the Nanjing Massacre. A sweeping tale of love and loss, Emigre is set to music by film and concert composer Aaron Zigman with lyrics by Grammy-winning librettist Mark Campbell and additional lyrics by Brock Walsh. Long Yu conducts this New York Philharmonic co-commission with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra.

The Marlow Murder Club: Official Preview

Marlow Murder Club on Masterpiece

Sundays 9pm, October 27th - November 17th

An all-new adaptation of Robert Thorogood’s novel, “The Marlow Murder Club” is a thrilling, four-part series starring Samantha Bond who is joined by Jo Martin, Cara Horgan and Natalie Dew.

VOCES - Our Texas, Our Vote - Season 2

Monday, October 28th 10pm

On the eve of the upcoming presidential election, acclaimed filmmaker Hector Galan takes viewers inside the largest Latino voter registration mobilization in Texas history, led by a new generation on the frontlines of one of the most crucial battleground states that neither political party can ignore.

Nature - Dracula's Hidden Kingdom

Wednesday, October 30th 8pm

Transylvania - a region in central Romania that most people have heard of but few can place on a map. It is a land of mystery and mythology and home to some of the biggest wolf packs in the world who roam across seemingly endless untouched mountain ranges. It is a sanctuary to vast ancient forests that have never seen a chainsaw and are the realm of the magnificent lynx and European brown bear. It is a land where crumbling medieval villages abandoned by humans long ago have been resettled by elegant storks - the mythical child-bearers of olden times. There are bats in the crumbling castles, and in the Basilica, we follow one family of mouse-eared bats as they struggle to bring up their fragile young in the ruined walls.

Tales of Madness

Thursday, October 31st 9pm

TALES OF MADNESS brings together dramatized retellings of two well-known works by Edgar Allan Poe. In Poe's "The Raven," a young man struggles with the loss of his love and the significance of her death. He must now confront a new adversary as a talking Raven causes him to question reality. In "The Tell-Tale Heart," a young woman under suspicion of murder must face the police and choose between proving her innocence or her sanity. The half-hour program draws similarities between the two classic works of literature while focusing on some of the themes that are most characteristic of Poe's writing style.