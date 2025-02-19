44 Shows to Watch this March on WVIA TV

On the Fringe of Ireland - Preview

Keystone Edition Reports: On the Fringe of Ireland

Monday, March 3rd 7pm

Scranton Fringe Festival announced a cultural exchange program with Scranton's sister city in Ireland. The performing arts group will present "Ulysses of Scranton" here during the Scranton Fringe Festival in the spring. Then, a week later, the group will travel to Ireland and perform at the Ballina Arts Centre. Ballina, Co. Mayo officially became Scranton's sister city in 1990, because a large number of people in this region have traced their ancestry to that part of Ireland. We will speak with representatives of the sister city committee and expect to bring in the director of the production, as well as possibly an actor, about this artistic effort to strengthen Scranton's ties with Ballina. We'll also add a rundown of the celebrations for St. Patrick's Day.

Women Building the Future - Preview

Keystone Edition Business: Women Building the Future

Monday, March 10th 7pm

At any point, most people have to have an electrician, plumber, or other contractor in their home. Most of the time, men have filled these positions. There's a shortage of workers in many of those fields, and women are stepping up to fill those spots. Keystone Edition Business explores how women are building the future through mentorship, education, and industry support.

Keystone Edition Health: Preventing Teen Suicide

Monday, March 17th 7pm

Suicide is a leading cause of death for teens, and unfortunately, suicides in children are on the rise. It is often the result of a combination of factors such as mental health issues (e.g., depression,anxiety), emotional distress, bullying, family problems, social isolation, substance abuse, and the pressures of academic or societal expectations. Warning signs may include changes in behavior, withdrawal from friends or activities, talking about wanting to die, and giving away possessions. Prevention efforts include promoting mental health awareness, providing support systems, and ensuring access to counseling and crisis intervention services.

Keystone Edition Arts: Community Canvas: The Murals that Define Us

Monday, March 24th 7pm

Murals are popular throughout our region, reminding us of people and events from the past, visually conveying shared values, and providing inspiration. Keystone Edition: Arts will explore how murals provide a sense of place in communities, connecting us to our shared past, present, and future.

NEPA@Work

Thursday, March 20th 7pm

NEPA @ Work is a captivating digital first series that takes viewers on an exclusive behind-the-scenes journey into the heart of global manufacturing in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. An exciting partnership between WVIA and DiscoverNEPA, each episode will delve into the intricate processes, innovative technologies, and the dedicated individuals driving success in this vibrant region.

Scholastic Scrimmage

Weeknights 7:30pm beginning March 31st

Returning for an all-new 20th season! This high school academic quiz show challenges top students from WVIA’s member school districts about all academic disciplines.

Midsomer Murders: The Incident at Cooper Hill

Part 1, Sunday, March 9th 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, March 16th 7pm

Mysterious lights are seen in the sky over famous UFO hot-spot Cooper Hill. When a local forest ranger suffers a strange death, the visiting UFO spotters are convinced aliens are responsible. DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson unearth suspicions, betrayals, and long-buried secrets in their search for the truth, centering on the nearby RAF base, including events going back over 20 years when secret research was conducted on aerial spying equipment, and there were secret affairs between villagers and RAF personnel. Guest stars Lee Armstrong (Call The Midwife) and Alison Steadman (Gavin & Stacey).

Midsomer Murders: Breaking the Chain

Part 1, Sunday, March 23rd 7pm

Part 2, Sunday, March 30th 7pm

An international cycling competition comes to the Midsomer village of Burwood Mantle. When the race leader is murdered, DCI Barnaby and DS Nelson find themselves drawn into a ruthlessly competitive world of blackmail, bribery and bloodshed where winning comes at any cost. Guest stars Hari Dhillon (This Is Us) and Edward Akrout (Mr. Selfridge).

Great Performances - Andrea Bocelli 30th - The Celebration

Friday, February 28th 9pm

Experience the world-renowned Italian tenor's 30th anniversary concert from Tuscany featuring global superstars Ed Sheeran, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Sofia Carson, Brian May, Jon Batiste and more. Directed by Grammy nominee and Emmy winner Sam Wrench.

Tony Bennett: Viva Duets

Saturday, March 1st 7pm

Tony Bennett performs duets with a celebrated roster of performers, including Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Franco De Vita and Vicente Fernandez on classic songs like "For Once In My Life," "Return to Me, " "Who Can I Turn To?" and many more.

Earth, Wind & Fire: IHeart Radio Live

Saturday, March 1st 8pm

Join the legendary Grammy Award-winning band Earth, Wind & Fire for an unforgettablenight of music and celebration. With their signature blend of soul, funk, pop, and R&B,the band delivers a high-energy performance filled with timeless hits like “Shining Star,”“September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Let’s Groove,” and more. The electrifying setlist,vibrant visuals, and dynamic stage presence take viewers on a thrilling journey throughthe band’s greatest hits and iconic sound that has captivated generations. Additionalperformances include “Serpentine Fire,” “Sun Goddess,” “Departure,” “Devotion,”“Reasons,” “After The Love,” “That’s The Way of The World,” “Fantasy,” and more.

Spinners in Concert

Saturday, March 1st 9:30pm

Join the band who defined the smooth sound of Philadelphia soul for a concert of their classic hits, including "I'll Be Around," "Could It Be I'm Falling In Love," "Then Came You," "The Rubberband Man," and many more.

Shamrock Tenors: Live from Belfast

Monday, March 3rd 8pm

Take a musical journey through the Emerald Isle's most beloved songs with these exciting new artists. Hailing from Ulster in the North of Ireland, they are shaping the future of Celtic Music with perfect five-part harmony and cheeky Irish charm.

Brit Floyd: Pulse 2024 Live

Monday, March 3rd 9:30pm

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2024 with P·U·L·S·E, their biggest and most spectacular production to date, a celebration and faithful recreation of Pink Floyd's legendary final Division Bell tour, complete with a stunning laser and light show, iconic circular screen, inflatables and theatrics.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. - The Fabric of America

Tuesday, March 4th 7:30pm

Explore the work of one of the most renowned, respected and popular cultural historians with this new retrospective documentary, which explores his work and how it has made history come alive for tens of millions of Americans.

President Donald Trump Address to Congress: A PBS News Special

Tuesday, March 4th 9pm

Live coverage will include the president’s speech, the Democratic response, and analysis from the PBS News team.

Women of World War II: The Untold Stories

Wednesday, March 5th 2:30pm

Meet the American women who built the planes and flew them, fought on the warfront and the home front, cracked codes and broke barriers. The "secret weapon" that helped win the war, they forever changed the world in the process.

This Land is Your Land (My Music Presents)

Wednesday, March 5th 8pm

THIS LAND IS YOUR LAND takes a musical journey through the evolution of modern American folk music, from its roots in bluegrass to San Francisco coffee houses to clubs in Greenwich Village. Hosted by Tom and Dick Smothers and Judy Collins, and featuring The Brothers Four, Glenn Yarbrough, The Highwaymen, The Limeliters, Randy Sparks and The Minstrels, and Roger McGuinn from The Byrds, the program includes their own personal reflections on the enduring legacy of these masterpieces.

Classical Rewind (My Music Presents)

Wednesday, March 5th 9:30pm

From the romantic mood of Beethoven's 'Moonlight Sonata' to the dramatic emotions of Orff's 'O Fortuna', CLASSICAL REWIND visits the greatest compositions and composers of all time. The program weaves the stories of their works with visual interpretations of the music set to iconic images of nature, fantasy, historical locations, architecture and art. Interviews with contemporary performers in both the classical and popular arenas offer shared musical memories and personal favorites. The program is designed to reach both long-time music lovers as well as those beginning the journey of exploring the masterworks. For many, this is the music they grew up enjoying and appreciating. For others, the melodies are recognizable from movies, television, commercials and even Fourth of July celebrations. Classical Rewind explores the origins of the music, stories and anecdotes about the composers and their works, and how so many of the classics have become part of our common culture.

Deconstructing The Beatles

Thursday, March 6th 7pm

In DECONSTRUCTING THE BEATLES acclaimed "Beatle-ologist" Scott Freiman guides you, step by step, on an educational journey through several of The Beatles' milestone albums and the fascinating stories that accompanied them. No matter how much you know about the Beatles, there's something new here for you. Episodes include "The Beatles Come to America," "Deconstructing Rubber Soul," "A Trip Through Strawberry Fields."

Concert for George

Thursday, March 6th 8:30pm

On November 29, 2002, one year after the passing of music legend George Harrison, a performance tribute was organized in his honor. Held at London's Royal Albert Hall, the momentous evening featured Harrison's songs and music he loved, performed by a lineup that included Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, Dhani Harrison and many more. Songs include "Here Comes the Sun," "While My Guitar Gently Weeps," "Something," "For You Blue," "All Things Must Pass," "Handle With Care," and "My Sweet Lord."

Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble Live at the El Mocambo

Saturday, March 8th 10pm

STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN & DOUBLE TROUBLE - LIVE AT THE EL MOCAMBO 1983 is an intense, high-powered performance from Stevie Ray's early days, featuring "Testify," "Texas Flood," "Wham!," "Pride and Joy," and his fiery interpretation of Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Chile (Slight Return). " Filmed at the intimate El Mocambo club in Toronto, Canada, the program showcases the acclaimed rock and blues musician's raw performance and his fiery, virtuoso guitar playing.

All Creatures Great & Small: The Wisdom of the Dales

Sunday, March 9th 8pm

Reflect on the simple wisdom that can be gleaned from the people of the Yorkshire Dales as they support each other as a community. Members of the cast and creative team share what life lessons they have learned from this gentle, life-affirming series.

Engelbert Humperdinck

Sunday, March 9th 9:30pm

The greatest hits and love songs of Engelbert Humperdinck from Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu. This concert celebrates international superstar Engelbert Humperdinck revealing why he truly is The King of Romance. Classic hits include: Release Me, For the Good Times, The Last Waltz, and Quando Quando.

50 Years with Peter, Paul and Mary

Monday, March 10th 8pm

Celebrate the impact of the trio that provided America's soundtrack for generations and combined artistry with activism for five decades.

America Made with Love

Tuesday, March 11th 8pm

Travel coast to coast to meet extraordinary artisans - including a cowboy bootmaker and a jewelry artist inspired by Indigenous ancestry - whose passion, vision and creativity embody the essence of American ingenuity.

Statue of Liberty

Tuesday, March 11th 9:30pm

Ken Burns traces the development of the Statue of Liberty, from its conception to its complicated and often controversial construction and final dedication. Hear from a wide range of Americans to explore the meaning of this monumental landmark.

Nature - Museum Alive with David Attenborough

Wednesday, March 12th 8pm

Sir David Attenborough takes us on a journey through London's world-famous Natural History Museum, revealing it as it's never been seen before, in a compelling tale of discovery and adventure. As the doors are locked and night falls, Attenborough meets the extinct creatures that fascinate him the most, as they magically come alive in front of his eyes; dinosaurs, ice age beasts and giant reptiles. This is a special collaboration of experts and curators from the Natural History Museum and world-leading animation teams, allowing new insights into how these creatures lived and behaved.

Why You Like It: Decoding Musical Taste

Wednesday, March 12th 9:30pm

Explore the science and culture behind musical taste with Dr. Nolan Gasser. With live music, animations, and an interactive app, you will find more joy with the music that surrounds your life on a daily basis.

Kris Kristofferson: The Life & Songs

Thursday, March 13th 7pm

Celebrate Kristofferson in a 2016 concert featuring Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Lady A, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Jennifer Nettles, Darius Rucker and Hank Williams Jr.

Prue Leith's Cotswold Kitchen

Saturday, March 15th 3:30pm

Join the restaurateur, author and Great British Baking Show judge as she welcomes guests into her Cotswold kitchen, sharing cherished recipes, tips and handy culinary hacks.

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2025: Live from Dublin, Ireland (Only on the WVIA Create Channel)

Monday, March 17th 8:30am - Live

The Calling: A Medical School Journey

Monday, March 17th 10pm

This documentary captures the emotional and dramatic journey of a diverse group of medical students at one of America’s leading medical schools, the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York. Already selected by five top film festivals, The Calling gives the PBS audience a front row seat on the challenges facing young medical students on the long road to being called “doctor” for the first time.

Weathered: Inside the LA Firestorm

Wednesday, March 19th 10pm

The destruction from the 2025 LA fires was not inevitable, so why were they so devastating? Weathered’s host, Maiya May, speaks to fire chiefs, survivors, community responders, and climate scientists to understand the events that led to perhaps the costliest fire in U.S. history. As our world warms and fire weather becomes more common, she also learns exactly what can be done to save lives and homes in the future.

The Chance to Wrestle

Thursday, March 20th 8pm

Girls are stepping onto the mat in record numbers, making wrestling the fastest-growing high school sport in the country. This film explores Pennsylvania's deep wrestling roots and highlights the passion, dedication, and determination of female wrestlers trying to find their footing in a historically male-dominated sport.

Great Performances at the Met - Grounded

Friday, March 21st 9pm

Two-time Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori's powerful new opera Grounded, commissioned by the Met and based on librettist George Brant's acclaimed play, has its awaited company premiere. Mezzo-soprano Emily D'Angelo, one of opera's most compelling young stars, headlines in the tour-de-force role of Jess, a hot-shot fighter pilot whose unplanned pregnancy takes her out of the cockpit and lands her in Las Vegas, operating a Reaper drone halfway around the world. As she adjusts to this new way of doing battle, she struggles under the pressure to be the perfect soldier, the perfect wife, and the perfect mother all at the same time. Met Music Director Yannick Nezet-Seguin takes the podium, leading a cast that also features tenor Ben Bliss as the Wyoming rancher who sweeps Jess off her feet. Michael Mayer's high-tech staging, using a vast array of LED screens, presents a variety of perspectives on the action, including the drone's predatory view from high above.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light Preview

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light on Masterpiece

Sundays 9pm, March 23rd - April 27th

The TV sequel picks up in May 1536 after the beheading of Anne Boleyn and follows the last four years of Thomas Cromwell’s life, completing his journey from self-made man to the most feared and influential figure of his time. These are years when Henry’s regime is severely tested by religious rebellion at home, traitors plotting abroad and the threat of invasion. Cromwell must deftly navigate the moral complexities that accompany the exercise of power in this bloody time; he’s caught between his desire to do what’s right and his instinct to survive. The question is: how long can anyone survive under Henry’s brutally mercurial gaze?

Marie Antoinette Season 2 Preview

Marie Antoinette - Season 2

Sundays 10pm, March 23rd - May 11th

Created by Deborah Davis (“The Favourite”), the new series of Marie Antoinette continues the extraordinary story of the incredibly modern and avant-garde young queen, played by Emilia Schüle with Louis Cunningham as the king of France, Louis XVI.

The Future of Nature

Wednesdays 10pm, March 26th - April 16th

While Carbon is the problem on our planet, nature is the solution! There’s a growing army of inspiring people, fighting to save nature -- a movement that’s going to help nature draw down carbon and perhaps save us all from the effects of climate change.

Aging Together in PA Presents: Aging Matters: Loneliness and Isolation

Thursday, March 27th 7pm

Decades of research have shown that social isolation and loneliness can be as dangerous to your health as smoking or obesity. Hosted by Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Kathy Mattea, AGING MATTERS: LONELINESS & ISOLATION explores how forming and keeping social connections can be difficult as we grow older, and clarifies the difference between being physically isolated and feeling lonely. The 30-minute documentary features the stories of older adults who have experienced feeling detached from the wider community due to factors like the loss of a spouse, the stresses of caregiving, illness or loss of mobility. The program also examines general characteristics linked to social isolation and the health risks associated with loneliness.

Jacqueline du Pre: Genius and Tragedy

Friday, March 28th 9pm

Introduced and narrated by grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma, JACQUELINE DU PRÉ: GENIUS AND TRAGEDY, tells the story of Jacqueline du Pré and her enigmatic genius and one of the greatest cellists of all time. It is full of candid moments off-stage and in rehearsal, together with powerful concert performances. The film’s charismatic cast of interviewees provide an incomparable insight into why the affection for du Pré and the wonder at her playing remains undiminished, nearly forty years after her death in 1987.

Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra Plays Beethoven's 9th Symphony

Friday, March 28th 10:30pm

To mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion into Ukraine, the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will perform Beethoven's Ninth Symphony at the Teatr Wielki in Warsaw. The orchestra was founded as a cultural counter-reaction to Russia's brutal invasion. Their Beethoven has the special feature that the text of Schiller's great freedom poem "Ode to Joy" is sung in Ukrainian. Schiller's opening word "Freude" (joy) is exchanged for the Ukrainian word "Slava" (glory), which conveys an electrifying effect in the moving echo of Ukraine's joint call for resistance in the face of aggression, Slava Ukraini! ("Glory to Ukraine!").

Call the Midwife - Season 14

Sundays 8pm, March 30th - May 18th

This season of CALL THE MIDWIFE begins in 1970, marking a new decade in Poplar. As chaos unfolds when activists on the Isle of Dogs block access in their bid for independence, Dr. Turner and the midwives must work to keep things running as usual. Meanwhile, the Nonnatus House will continue to tackle social challenges like poor housing, poverty, and various health issues, including a puzzling case of apparent immaculate conception. Returning cast includes Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Jenny Aggutter as Sister Julienne, Laura Main as Nurse Shelagh Turner, Helen George as Nurse Trixie Aylward, Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle, Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner, and more.

Going Your Way

Monday, March 31st 10pm

Explore the personal, medical, and spiritual aspects of end-of-life care. Gain insights from experts and hear powerful, courageous stories from real people sharing their end-of-life planning and how it can be less painful.

