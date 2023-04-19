100 WVIA Way
Open a Book, Open the World – The Library of Congress National Book Festival

Celebrating American Ingenuity

Season 1 Episode 2 | 1hr 55m 10s

Explore interviews, insights and artistic expressions from some of the nation’s most significant and prolific literary voices with a glimpse into their creative processes and environments. Hosted by Hoda Kotb and featuring an impressive group of authors, including Colson Whitehead, Madeleine Albright, Melinda Gates, John Grisham, and many more.

Aired: 09/26/20 | Expires: 10/26/23
"Open a Book, Open the World" celebrates a sense of renewal and hope.
"Open a Book, Open the World" celebrates a sense of renewal and hope.
Author Amy Tan of 'The Joy Luck Club'
Amy Tan shares words of wisdom about finding reason in one’s own personal story.
Former First Lady, National Book Festival Founder Laura Bush
Former First Lady Laura Bush shares a message from Kennebunkport, Maine.
Authors Discuss American Ingenuity
Authors weigh in on this year's festival theme, American ingenuity.
Explore interviews and insights from some of the nation's most prolific literary voices.
