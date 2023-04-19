Celebrating American Ingenuity

Extras
"Open a Book, Open the World" celebrates a sense of renewal and hope.
Amy Tan shares words of wisdom about finding reason in one’s own personal story.
Former First Lady Laura Bush shares a message from Kennebunkport, Maine.
Authors weigh in on this year's festival theme, American ingenuity.
Explore interviews and insights from some of the nation's most prolific literary voices.
Latest Episodes
