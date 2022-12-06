Most Read Stories

An Original Short-Form Documentary Series premiering July 21st.
In Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania little is more of a hot-button topic than pizza. We’ll explore what makes this food so quintessential by exploring the stories of small mom-and-pop pizza parlors, the communities that they serve, and the history of pizza in our region.
Local News
Lackawanna County Commissioners say they are conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding five county employees who were charged with child neglect.
Allisen Corpuz closed with a 3-under 69 on Sunday for a three-shot victory to become the first American in 20 years to make the U.S. Women's Open her first LPGA title.
Francis has now named nine batches of new cardinals in his 10-year papacy. Increasingly, the men who will vote for whoever succeeds Francis are churchmen supportive of his values.
The 22-year-old Dutch model will be the second openly trans woman to participate in a Miss Universe pageant.
The decision by Judge Caroline Wall dashes an effort to obtain a measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage that left hundreds of Black residents dead in 1921.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the war between the Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary force is likely to destabilize the entire region.
In Peru, so many former leaders have been accused of crimes that the country has designated a small prison specifically to house them. It's a symbol of corruption, but also of political dysfunction.
You can tune into what's currently playing on our live streams of WVIA Radio, WVIA-HD2, and The Chiaroscuro Channel. You can also listen to WVIA Radio podcasts.