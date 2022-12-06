Most Read Stories

100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Pizza!
An Original Short-Form Documentary Series premiering July 21st.

In Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania little is more of a hot-button topic than pizza. We’ll explore what makes this food so quintessential by exploring the stories of small mom-and-pop pizza parlors, the communities that they serve, and the history of pizza in our region.
Learn More
Local News
Lackawanna County Courthouse in Scranton
eyecrave productions/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Local
Lackawanna County Commissioners looking into recent charges against employees
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Lackawanna County Commissioners say they are conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding five county employees who were charged with child neglect.
An aerial view of the U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg in Union County.
Google Earth
Local
50 years of advocacy for central Pa. prison watchdog
Tom Riese | WVIA News
Yogis gather on the roof of the Electric City Parking Garage in Scranton for the 10th annual Yoga on the Roof.
Kat Bolus
/
WVIA News
Local
Annual yoga tradition celebrates its first decade
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Providing Support for WVIA
PBS Passport
With PBS Passport, an added member benefit, you get extended access to a digital, on-demand library of more than 1,500 episodes of WVIA and PBS favorites.
Donate and Start Watching Now
News
WVIA Mobile App
Take WVIA With You
Download the free WVIA Mobile App for iOS and Android Today!
Download Here

New Videos
ROAR: The Story of the Southern Columbia Football Tigers
Disease Reversal with a Plant-Based Diet
Scholastic Scrimmage: State Championship
Scholastic Scrimmage: Championship Match - Berwick vs. Delaware Valley
Mind Over Matter: Youth Mental Health Matters
WVIA TV Highlights
17 Shows to Watch This July on WVIA TV
Check out the July Highlights on WVIA TV
WVIA Radio Highlights
11 Shows to Hear this July on WVIA Radio
Check out the July 2023 Highlights on WVIA Radio
Load More
WVIA Alexa Skill
You can tune into what's currently playing on our live streams of WVIA Radio, WVIA-HD2, and The Chiaroscuro Channel. You can also listen to WVIA Radio podcasts.
Learn More

View more and submit your event here.