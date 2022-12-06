Most Read Stories

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The Secrets Beneath HazletonNow Streaming
Beneath the streets of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, lies a world forgotten by time—a network of hidden tunnels, abandoned mine shafts, and underground structures that hold the secrets of the past. The Secrets Beneath Hazleton builds off the viral short documentary "The Secret Beneath Hazleton" with the goal to uncover forgotten mining history and preserve it before it's lost forever.Watch Now
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Beneath the streets of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, lies a world forgotten by time.
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Meet pressman Jordan Freezer and discover the skills behind a career in commercial printing.
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Berwyn-Paoli Area Little League (Berwyn, PA) and East County Little League (Oakley, CA).
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Jim Van Laak worked on the front lines of NASA and was a key player in establishing the ISS.
What to Watch & Listen to on WVIA This September
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Keystone Edition - Battleground Pennsylvania - Midterm Election 2026Join us for a studio taping Wednesday, September 30th at 6pm
Keystone Edition hosts political experts who will offer a local perspective on the important role Pennsylvania will play in the 2026 midterm election in deciding which major party controls the U.S. House, and maybe the White House in 2028.Reserve Your Seats
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A judge has ordered that the Trump administration restore journalists' access to White House. And, Tucker Carlson sits down with Morning Edition's Steve Inskeep for a Newsmakers interview.
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In Liberia, joint financial planning boosted cash aid's benefits. It also had an unexpected consequence for some families.
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Stories of science funding being cut, labs shutting down and scientists losing jobs have flooded the media under Trump's administration. These six graphics show how those changes have affected U.S. biomedical research.
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eBay became the latest online retailer to ban the sale of airbags and many of their components. Aftermarket parts can be risky if they turn out to be fake or defective.
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Education staff are being scattered across several other federal agencies. Despite the Trump administration's claims, employees say it's adding bureaucracy and making it harder to serve students.
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Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked Trump officials to explain why the Census Bureau's parent agency cut a ban on political interference from its scientific integrity policy, as NPR first reported.
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The investigations by attorneys general follow a recent bankruptcy filing in the face of civil lawsuits, falling revenues, and impending debt payments.
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A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Thursday to temporarily restore access to CNN, MS NOW and Politico, after they were banned from covering White House events by President Trump.
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- WVIA Earns Four NETA Public Media Awards, Including Excellence in Education
- WVIA Earns W. Howard Hartman Little League Friendship Award, Continues 25-Year Tradition of Challenger Division Exhibition Game Broadcast
- The Tassadduk and Anneliese Moghul Charitable Fund Will Help Support Public Radio Programming at WVIA
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