For Almost 60 Years, WVIA Has Told Your Stories— Now It’s Time To Protect Ours.
We frequently hear from our community that WVIA and WVIA News has never been more valuable to their lives. As we stand here today, it's also never been more vulnerable. There are strong signals coming out of Washington, D.C. of a broad effort to eliminate critical federal funding for WVIA and public media in the United States. But you can do something about it. Here’s how to get involved!
Sharing Your Stories
These are your stories. This is your community. And WVIA is where it all comes together.
About WVIA: Your Public Media Station
For nearly 60 years, WVIA has delivered relevant, balanced, and in-depth news along with award-winning nationally and locally produced documentaries, performances, and public affairs programming across TV and radio – and now through digital and social platforms – while fostering community engagement to help residents better understand our region.
Together, we create a stronger, more connected community.
1,250,000 Households WVIA’S TV Signal reaches over 2 million potential viewers across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
Our radio signal covers more than 1.2 million people across the region. Together, these over-theair signals span over 26% of the state's geographic area.
Our digital content now reaches over 2.8 millions users each year.
We Exist to Serve You
Our mission is to enrich the community through education, storytelling, and local journalism. As communities face new challenges, WVIA remains a critical source of timely and trusted information.
News | Meet The Team
WVIA Radio | WVIA TV
For Educators
VIA Short Takes | NEPA @ Work
Flip Through Our Community Impact Report
WVIA in Your Words: Stories from Our Community
As Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania's public media station, none of the work we do would be possible without of the support from viewers, listeners, and readers just like YOU. Here are just a few of the incredible stories from the WVIA community.
Support from Viewers and Listeners Like You…
Did you know that over 60% of WVIA operating budget comes from the support of the community? It’s true! Your generous support is vital to help continue to serve the people of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.
