For Almost 60 Years, WVIA Has Told Your Stories— Now It’s Time To Protect Ours.

We frequently hear from our community that WVIA and WVIA News has never been more valuable to their lives. As we stand here today, it's also never been more vulnerable. There are strong signals coming out of Washington, D.C. of a broad effort to eliminate critical federal funding for WVIA and public media in the United States. But you can do something about it. Here’s how to get involved!