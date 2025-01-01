100 WVIA Way
Sharing Your Stories

These are your stories. This is your community. And WVIA is where it all comes together.

About WVIA: Your Public Media Station

For nearly 60 years, WVIA has delivered relevant, balanced, and in-depth news along with award-winning nationally and locally produced documentaries, performances, and public affairs programming across TV and radio – and now through digital and social platforms – while fostering community engagement to help residents better understand our region.

Together, we create a stronger, more connected community.

1,250,000 Households WVIA’S TV Signal reaches over 2 million potential viewers across northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Our radio signal covers more than 1.2 million people across the region. Together, these over-theair signals span over 26% of the state's geographic area.

Our digital content now reaches over 2.8 millions users each year.

We Exist to Serve You

Our mission is to enrich the community through education, storytelling, and local journalism. As communities face new challenges, WVIA remains a critical source of timely and trusted information.

Journalism
The WVIA News Team aims to engage, inform, and build trust through accurate, unbiased reporting that highlights impactful stories in our communities to serve the region.

News | Meet The Team
Cultural Preservation
Whether on radio, television, social media, digital platforms, or in-person, WVIA’s strives to capture and share the unique local stories, perspectives, and traditions that define our community.

WVIA Radio | WVIA TV
Community Connections
Opportunities to learn, grow, and connect with others in your area are at the core of our mission. It’s our commitment to host engaging and meaningful community events in your neighborhood.

Events | Flickr
Educational Programming
Preparing children for success in school and life, and encouraging parents to take an active role in their children’s education with PBS KIDS programming and educational content and experiences.

WVIA | PBS Kids
Resources for Educators
We support educators with quality classroom resources including those available through PBS LearningMedia, as well as live in-classroom early childhood programming and professional development opportunities.

For Educators
Regional Pride
With thousands of members, supporters & community partners, WVIA is a proud driver of meaningful conversations, experiences, and storytelling that connect and inspire people of all ages in our region.

VIA Short Takes | NEPA @ Work

Flip Through Our Community Impact Report

WVIA in Your Words: Stories from Our Community

As Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania's public media station, none of the work we do would be possible without of the support from viewers, listeners, and readers just like YOU. Here are just a few of the incredible stories from the WVIA community.

