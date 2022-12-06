100 WVIA Way
Artist of the Week

This television and digital campaign is designed to call attention to high school students who have excelled in the study of the arts. The partnering high school selects two students, one visual artist and one performing artist, who will be interviewed at the WVIA studios for a 1-minute vignette. The Artist of the Week spot showcases the student, high school, and school district and salutes them for their artistic achievement on WVIA TV for one week and wvia.org for one year. For students in Grades 9-12.

Week of July 2nd, 2023

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Madison Chacko and Aidan Slatky
Madison Chacko and Aidan Slatky are WVIA's Artists of the Week
Episode: S2023 E41 | 1:00

Week of June 25th, 2023

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
JaeAnna Topa
JaeAnna Topa is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E39 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Sierra Neely
Sierra Neely is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E40 | 1:00

Week of June 18th, 2023

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Kelly Grevera
Kelly Grevera is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E38 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Ariana Nieves
Ariana Nieves is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E37 | 1:00

Week of June 11th, 2023

Watch 1:00
Short Takes
Benjamin Werle
Benjamin Werle is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S5 E12 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Short Takes
Azalea Martinez-Cases
Azalea Martinez-Cases is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E35 | 1:00

Week of June 4th, 2023

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Brooke McNutt
Brooke McNutt is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E33 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Elaina Bartley
Elaina Bartley is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E34 | 1:00

Week of May 28th, 2023

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Aubrey Bayley
Aubrey Bayley is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E32 | 1:00

Week of May 21st, 2023

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Abigail Saverslak
Abigail Saverslak is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E30 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Randy Ramos
Randy Ramos is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E31 | 1:00

Week of May 14th, 2023

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Sloan Wooten
Sloan Wooten is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E28 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Gabriel McNear
Gabriel McNear is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E29 | 1:00

Week of May 7th

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Sheila Canaii
Sheila Canaii is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E27 | 1:00

Week of April 30th

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Caitlyn Maslar
Caitlyn Maslar is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E25 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Jillian Rogish
Jillian Rogish is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E26 | 1:00

Week of April 23rd

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Rachel Kelly
Rachel Kelly is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E23 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Julia Possanza
Julia Possanza is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E24 | 1:00

Week of April 16th

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Isaiah Torres
Isaiah Torres is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E21 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Tiffani Henke
Tiffani Henke is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E22 | 1:00

Week of April 9th

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Sydney Jackson
Sydney Jackson is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E19 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Ethan Symuleski
Ethan Symuleski is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E20 | 1:00

Week of April 2nd

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Daniel Ren
Daniel Ren is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E17 | 1:00
Watch 1:01
Artist of the Week
Jonah Carney
Jonah Carney is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E18 | 1:01

Week of March 26th

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Gracie Slaven
Gracie Slaven is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E15 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Camber Beverage
Camber Beverage is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E16 | 1:00

Week of March 19th

Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Barra Alobid
Barra Alobid is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E13 | 1:00
Watch 1:00
Artist of the Week
Emma Renard
Emma Renard is WVIA's Artist of the Week
Episode: S2023 E14 | 1:00

