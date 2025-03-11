Every Weekday Afternoon
Stay Up to Date with WVIA News
Wherever you're listening, tune in weekdays for the most interesting and important stories of the day from the WVIA Newsroom, brought to you by Morning Edition host, Sarah Scinto.
-
Today - a central Pennsylvania lawmaker weighs in on the Department of Education, a special election next week will decide who controls the state house, and make your weekend plans with Haley’s Happy Hour.
-
Today - farmers market season is on the way, but some seniors will have less to spend on fresh produce, an embattled township supervisor says she won’t resign, and a petting zoo becomes a nonprofit.
-
Today - state lawmakers want to see more testing on medical marijuana, immigration arrests hit a Bhutanese refugee community, and Pennsylvania’s farmers celebrate maple sugaring season.
-
We’re bringing you the most interesting and important stories from around the region and beyond every weekday.Today - stop by a new spot for cookies, coffee and inclusion in Luzerne County, one Lackawanna County commission wants a do-over to decide who should replace Matt McGloin and we’ll celebrate Purim with a "Wicked" retelling of the story of Esther.
-
Up to Date from WVIA News brings you the most interesting and important stories from the WVIA Newsroom every weekday. Today, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, take a trip to Ballina in Ireland - a town with a special connection to Scranton.We’ve got an update on the Bradford County Library, and some recommendations for your next read.
-
It's Up to Date from WVIA News. WVIA's Sarah Scinto gets you up to date at your own pace with the most interesting and important stories from the WVIA Newsroom. Today - a non-profit is helping Congolese refugees in Scranton, the leader of an art theft ring is sentenced to prison, and a group representing rural PA wants Penn State to consider the impact of closing down campuses.
-
Lackawanna county has reassessed properties for the first time in 50 years, Junior ROTC enrollment is on the rise, and people living with low vision share a love of reading. Today's stories: Reassessment, ROTC, Low Vision Book Club
-
Whether you’re listening on your lunch break at work, on the treadmill at the gym or on your drive home, we’ll be bringing you the most interesting and important stories of the day every weekday here on Up to Date. Today - we’ll be kidding around at Tunkhannock High School and hear from local officials on Medicare and Medicaid. Plus, Penn State’s stadium is getting a brand new name. In today's episode: https://www.wvia.org/news/local/2025-03-11/legislators-healthcare-providers-gather-in-scranton-to-discuss-risks-to-medicaid-medicare https://www.wvia.org/news/local/2025-03-03/kidding-around-baby-goats-join-flock-of-chickens-at-tunkhannock-school