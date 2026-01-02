100 WVIA Way
Coffee Inclusive offers training, employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published January 2, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Coffees, cookies and inclusion: Pittston coffee shop provides training, employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

In this week's Community Connection, WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella stops for a cup at Coffee Inclusive.

The Pittston coffee shop employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

New private funding for PA Bright, low-income solar leasing initiative

Now that it’s 2026, tax credits for residential solar power have expired. But solar installers say there’s still an affordable way to do rooftop arrays.

There is new funding for Pennsylvania residents that takes advantage of a remaining tax credit.

Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
