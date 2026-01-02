Coffee Inclusive offers training, employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Coffees, cookies and inclusion: Pittston coffee shop provides training, employment for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities

In this week's Community Connection, WVIA's Lisa Mazzarella stops for a cup at Coffee Inclusive.

The Pittston coffee shop employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

New private funding for PA Bright, low-income solar leasing initiative

Now that it’s 2026, tax credits for residential solar power have expired. But solar installers say there’s still an affordable way to do rooftop arrays.

There is new funding for Pennsylvania residents that takes advantage of a remaining tax credit.