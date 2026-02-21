CASA's Wyoming Valley, Lackawanna County chapters to host Wilkes-Barre, Tunkhannock film screenings

‘Brave the Dark,’ a film based on a true story, follows Mr. Deen, a teacher, who becomes a mentor to his student, Nate.

Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, or CASA, of Wyoming Valley and CASA of Lackawanna County will partner to host free screenings of the film at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Wilkes-Barre THINK Center and at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.

“It is a powerful movie. It's a great story. It's going to be a fun night. We're going to all watch the movie together, and then have a chance to learn more about the great work that our volunteers do and some of the ways that the community can impact the lives of foster children,” said Ryan Schofield, the executive director of CASA of Wyoming Valley.

CASA of Wyoming Valley and CASA of Lackawanna County are nonprofit organizations that train volunteers to serve as court appointed advocates to support children through encounters with the justice system.

The organizations say they serve nearly 200 children each year. But, hundreds of children are on a waitlist for volunteers. The organizations see the screenings as an opportunity for more community members to get involved.

In the film Deen discovers Nate has been living in his car and has landed in jail. The movie showcases Deen’s mentorship of Nate and how that relationship helps Nate get his life back on track.

Panel discussions with the film’s producer Nathaniel Deen, senior staff from CASA and local child advocates will follow each screening. Panelists will likely discuss the film’s themes and their experience advocating for and mentoring children and youth who have experienced trauma.

“The message that we are hoping to deliver from that is that anybody can be a hero to a child, and that's what we see our causes as,” Schofield said.