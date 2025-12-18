New Episodes Monthly

Join WVIA’s Haley O’Brien for conversations about the great outdoors and optimism on the Good Natured podcast. Haley sits down with Discover NEPA’s Don Jacobs as he shares his expertise on all things about outdoors, and she keeps up with WVIA’s Kat Bolus on her experiences in Northeast Pennsylvania. The Good Natured team will highlight feel good stories and offer tips and suggestions on exciting adventures in and around the region.