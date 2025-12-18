New Episodes Monthly
Join WVIA’s Haley O’Brien for conversations about the great outdoors and optimism on the Good Natured podcast. Haley sits down with Discover NEPA’s Don Jacobs as he shares his expertise on all things about outdoors, and she keeps up with WVIA’s Kat Bolus on her experiences in Northeast Pennsylvania. The Good Natured team will highlight feel good stories and offer tips and suggestions on exciting adventures in and around the region.
In this episode of WVIA's Good Natured podcast, positive thoughts for the start of 2026. Kat Bolus shares her hiking adventures and DiscoverNEPA's Don Jacobs suggests trying something new.
In the premiere episode of WVIA's Good Natured podcast, DiscoverNEPA's Don Jacobs and members of the WVIA team share their adventures in the great outdoors. WVIA's Haley O'Brien hosts the podcast, which is all about the outdoors and optimism in Northeast Pennsylvania.