NEPA storm aftermath: Shovel today, shiver for days to come

The snow is just about over for now but the cold is not.

Northeast Pennsylvania residents emerged from their homes Monday to finish digging out from Sunday's intense winter storm, and the timing couldn't have been better.

Not just because the snow has stopped, but because frigid temperatures will make cleanup considerably more difficult in the days to come.

Expect lows and wind chills that will make Monday's highs in the 20s seem downright balmy.

The National Weather Service Binghamton, N.Y. office says Northeast Pennsylvania is in for a stretch of extreme cold, with wind chills in the negative numbers starting Monday night and a cold weather advisory in place until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Coming days in focus

● Monday night into Tuesday: Lingering light snow and flurries could persist, but the real story will be the cold. Expect a low around 3 and wind chills in the negative numbers — possibly dipping to -10 or below in some areas.

● Tuesday-Friday: A mix of partial sun and clouds, with highs in the teens and lows in the single digits or low negative numbers.

● Saturday-Sunday: Highs could finally break into the 20s again, with lows in the single digits.

● Another snowstorm? As of Monday afternoon, NWS Binghamton's NEPA forecast through Sunday did not include any significant precipitation. Some other national outlets, including The Weather Channel, are reporting another East Coast snowstorm could be "possible" next weekend.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency has a page of safety tips for ongoing impacts from the storm, including extreme cold, and also cautioned that "more snow looks likely over the upcoming weekend."

1 of 4 — Borys2.jpg George Mansour clears snow from his car on Myrtle Street in Scranton at about 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 26, 2025. Borys Krawczeniuk / WVIA News 2 of 4 — Borys4.jpg Residents clear snow from the street in Scranton's Hill Section on Monday morning, Jan. 26, 2026. Borys Krawczeniuk / WVIA News 3 of 4 — Borys1.jpg Scranton is seen from Ash Street after the snowstorm, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. Borys Krawczeniuk / WVIA News 4 of 4 — Haley1.jpg A snow plow passes the Old Forge municipal building on Main Street on Monday morning, Jan. 26, 2026. Haley O'Brien / WVIA News

HOW MUCH FELL?



National Weather Service records show that communities in Northeast Pennsylvania recorded between 7 and 20 inches during the storm, although many hovered between 10 and 15 inches.



Top spots included Hawley in Wayne County (20"), Rowland in Pike County (20"), and in Luzerne County Edwardsville (17.3"), Freeland (17") and Drums (16").

What else was Monday good for?

With schools, many businesses and government offices closed, Monday wasn't just a good day to shovel, but for those who enjoy snow to get out into their element.

At Hillside Park in South Abington Twp., Lackawanna County, a team of volunteers worked to clear the snow — and uncover the ice.

Up to 18 inches of snow drifted across Lake Eston Wilson, covering the surface of the popular winter ice rink.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News The 'Ice Men' — including Chris Kane, Ken Lee and other volunteers — clear Lake Eston Wilson at Hillside Park in South Abington Twp. on Monday afternoon. They hoped to have the lake ready for ice skating on Tuesday.

“What the snow will do is, even though this is a light, fluffy snow, it still weighs quite a bit on the ice sheet, and it'll force water up through the cracks in the ice,” volunteer Chris Kane said. “In certain parts it'll form a slushy surface. But we're trying our best to get those smoothed out so then they'll freeze overnight and be ready for skating.”

A frigid December allowed for skating before the holidays — a rarity, and the ice has been open most days since then. The volunteers used snowblowers, shovels and a four-wheeler to help clear the 8 inches of ice below the snow.

“This season has been absolutely fantastic,” said Kane, known as one of the “Ice Men” who volunteer regularly. “The reason we keep doing it is because people keep coming out to skate. So as long as people keep coming out to skate, we'll keep doing it.”

Visit Hillside Park’s Facebook page for more information.

Returning to normal

Other aspects of life were returning to normal as Monday progressed.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced it has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region.

"PennDOT is still treating roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear," the agency said.

Luzerne County announced that all county offices would reopen Tuesday, and other area counties seem likely to do the same.

As always, it's best to check before you head out for work, business or other activities on Tuesday.