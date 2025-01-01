For nearly 60 years, WVIA has continuously adapted to address changing needs and better serve our community—utilizing space in our 1970s building to accommodate new technology and programming. Now, it is time for us to reimagine our facility to position us for the future and reflect the professional, dynamic media presence we are today. Together with our community of investors, we can optimize our current space with a capital and programming campaign focused on our four pillars of service: Education, Journalism, Arts and Culture, and Local Content & Storytelling. We are grateful for the ongoing generosity of our loyal supporters who have made our station what it is today. These investments have made it possible to position WVIA for lasting impact, a future that strengthens our community for generations to come.
WVIA is an essential ingredient in our region’s collective effort to enhance lives and improve community. Through the exponential power of media combined with our tireless pursuit to inspire positive change, our mission is fairly simple: to make this region better.
WVIA is a community gem that could not be created today. It is a gift from the generations that came before us, and our responsibility is to protect and nurture it for the benefit of future generations. Always keeping close to our founding north star—to improve lives and our community.
WVIA News is uniquely positioned to deliver the high-quality journalism our community deserves... It’s news from the ground up, not the other way around.
Just like a building’s foundation, the WVIA News Team’s foundation is built to last... provide impactful journalism to inform the communities where we live.
I trusted WVIA with my kids, now I trust WVIA for my local news.
Democracy requires informed and engaged citizens... WVIA is a trusted and growing source for essential journalism...
WVIA is proud to be our region’s premiere storyteller... with an unwavering commitment to documenting and preserving our heritage...
WVIA provides experiences with the arts... empowering us to work toward stronger, more equitable communities and a richer life for all.
For over five decades, WVIA has served our greater community with vital news... We are proud to support the WVIA Building the Future Campaign.
As a lifelong journalist... WVIA’s programming provides members of our far-flung communities with news, information, and connection.
WVIA is not just television. WVIA is not just radio. WVIA is a community treasure...
If our aim is to empower the residents of this region... An investment now in WVIA is an investment in a better future for all of us.
|Co-Chairs
|L. Peter Frieder
|North Abington Twp.
|Robert T. Kelly, Jr., Esq.
|Scranton
|Members
|Susan Belin
|Waverly
|Harmar Brereton
|New York City
|Jeanne Genzlinger
|Hawley
|Sandy Insalaco
|Wilkes-Barre
|Jay Lemons
|Selinsgrove
|Nick Niles
|Hawley
|Christine Posly
|Olyphant
|Greg Posly
|Olyphant
|John Pullo
|Clarks Summit
|Anna Quindlen
|Stroudsburg
|Thom Rippon
|Mifflinburg
|Martin Walzer
|Danville
|Skip Wieder
|Winfield
|Pledge investments made to WVIA’s Building the Future Campaign can be paid over a period of up to five years. We are proud to offer recognition within our remodeled building for gifts at the following levels:
|
$1,000 - $4,999
Recognition on digital screen within our building
|
$5,000 - $24,999
Permanent recognition on our wall of campaign investors within the building
|
$25,000 and above*
Permanent recognition on our wall of campaign investors featured prominently in the lobby
|
*Named spaces begin with a gift of $50,000 or more and include the recognition above.
For information about how your investment now can make an impact for generations to come, contact:
|
Kate Sickora
Chief Development Officer
570-602-1137
katesickora@wvia.org
|
Jen Kindler
Director of Major Gifts
570-602-1128
jenkindler@wvia.org
|
Alecia Panuski, CFRE
Major Gifts Officer
570-602-1134
aleciapanuski@wvia.org