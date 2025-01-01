For nearly 60 years, WVIA has continuously adapted to address changing needs and better serve our community—utilizing space in our 1970s building to accommodate new technology and programming. Now, it is time for us to reimagine our facility to position us for the future and reflect the professional, dynamic media presence we are today. Together with our community of investors, we can optimize our current space with a capital and programming campaign focused on our four pillars of service: Education, Journalism, Arts and Culture, and Local Content & Storytelling. We are grateful for the ongoing generosity of our loyal supporters who have made our station what it is today. These investments have made it possible to position WVIA for lasting impact, a future that strengthens our community for generations to come.