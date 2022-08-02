WVIA News Impact

Most Impactful Stories of the Year

Pittston, Pennsylvania is home to WVIA and is meaningful for several reasons concerning climate and the environment. The Susquehanna River is mere miles away. The Pocono Mountains are to our East and the Allegheny National Forest to the West. We have mountains to ski and trails to hike and bike. A state official called our corner of the world "a gem" regarding outdoor recreation and conservation, and many people here agree. That's in part why our work on climate and environmental issues is so critical, as it is an area that is consistently under-reported from other media outlets.

WVIA Journalist Kat Bolus reported on May 16th, 2023, that The Maryland Air National Guard wants its fighter jets to be able to fly 100 feet above ground level in portions of a large area in North-Central Pennsylvania. Included in the proposed region are The PA Wilds, the largest cluster of public lands in the state. The state-designated conservation landscape is home to Pennsylvania's only certified International Dark-Sky Park, Cherry Springs State Park, one of the best places in the Eastern United States for stargazing. The Maryland Air National Guard felt that the air practice would not impact on land use, biological resources, safety, or environmental justice. However, Bolus’ article notes that no deep Environmental Impact Study has been done on the use of this airspace and that within the footprint of the proposed flight plans, there are “10 state parks with five additional state parks just beyond the boundary; over 395,000 acres of state forests, around 36,000 acres of state game lands, the Hammersley Wild Area, which is one of the most remote natural areas in PA; an ever growing population of elk, the historical Austin Dam, and the Pine Creek Gorge.”

The story prompted more attention to the subject. After it was published, U.S. Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman sent a letter to the Maryland National Guard requesting more extensive research before any action is taken.

The letter from Senators Casey and Fetterman to the Maryland Air National Guard and the Air National Guard Readiness Center states that “Low, loud and frequent flights could disrupt livelihoods in a region that has built its identity on outdoor recreation and bucolic tranquility.”

It further notes "that the proposed changes to the use of the airspace … may threaten the rich natural resources of the area, damage quality of life … and threaten the vitality of the growing outdoor and tourism economy."

Bolus contacted other elected officials prompting them to consider the issue further and will continue to follow this story.