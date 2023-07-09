Events
Join us for a free screening of the 2003 WVIA original documentary WARMland Remembered and relive memories with some of the staff that made WARM so legendary. Special guests include documentarian Richard Briggs, Phil Condron, Bobby Day, Rob Neyhard, Mike Stevens, Bill Stuart, Tommy Woods, and host David Yonki.
Harmony in the Woods presents Patricia Treacy - a benefit concert for WVIA. Join us for a performance by Patricia Treacy, Ireland's most versatile virtuoso violinist, as we celebrate 50 years of WVIA Radio.
Patricia Treacy, Ireland's Premier Violinist hails from Country Louth in Ireland and is now living in Chicago. She began her studies at the age of seven and has gained a reputation as Ireland’s top Concert Violinist. After studying at the highest level in London and 1st prize winner of all national music awards, Patricia then went on to perform as a soloist in Major venues around the world such as Carnegie Hall, New York, The Royal Albert Hall, London, and for the Kennedy Centre.
With her unique and refreshing interpretation of Irish music, Patricia was honored to meet and perform as a soloist for several Presidents including President Clinton in Ireland and President Obama in 2016 at the White House. President Bide, personally asked her to perform at his Inaugural Mass on January 20th, 2020, and again at the President's request, this year on St. Patrick’s Day, for the 1st live event held at the White House.
Currently, Patricia is featured in an IMAX Film “Ireland” which is playing all over the world and is narrated by Liam Neeson.
A yellow flag with a coiled rattlesnake and the motto “Don’t Tread On Me.” Originating in the American revolution, this potent symbol of independence has been co-opted by a variety of Americans over its long history. Join WVIA for a free screening and discussion of this ICONIC AMERICA film on the history and contemporary meaning of the Gadsden flag.