EVENTS
WVIA is in your community. Browse the calendar of upcoming events, either in-studio or in your town, and make reservations.
By registering for any event, you agree to be added to WVIA’s email list to receive updates, news, and event information. You may unsubscribe at any time.
By registering for any event, you agree to be added to WVIA’s email list to receive updates, news, and event information. You may unsubscribe at any time.
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Keystone Edition hosts political experts who will offer a local perspective on PA's important role in the 2026 midterm election.
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Join WVIA Director of Public Relations Julie Sidoni for an inside look at your local public media station. Discover how WVIA informs, educates, inspires, and connects communities through journalism, the arts, education, and more.
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WVIA Public Media is partnering with the Pennsylvania Innocence Project to produce a special edition of Conversations for the Common Good, exploring the human impact of wrongful convictions and the pursuit of justice.
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WVIA's PBS Kids in the Classroom is a free, fun-filled event designed for preschool and kindergarten students. The program features a PBS Kids show, a hands-on craft, and a cozy story time that reinforces early literacy development. To wrap up the visit, each child will receive a free storybook to take home.
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Meet Daniel Tiger, visit with Community helpers and participate in activity stations, and so much more!
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Join WVIA and Attorney Scott Lynett for an informative conversation covering wills and trusts, protecting your loved ones, lifetime gifting strategies, and thoughtful ways to pass on your wealth and values for generations to come.
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The live debate for the 8th Congressional District will feature incumbent Congressman Robert Bresnahan (R) and Paige Cognetti (D).