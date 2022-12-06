Pizza!
Premieres Friday, July 21st
In Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania little is more of a hot-button topic than pizza; our DNA oozes with the stuff and traditions built around it. Round, square, sweet sauce, fried dough. There are nearly as many different types of pizzas as shops that bake them.
Over the course of 10 digital short documentaries, we’ll explore what makes this food so quintessential by exploring the stories of small mom-and-pop pizza parlors, the communities that they serve, and the history of pizza in our region.
Whether it’s the square tray made famous by weary Old Forge coal miners dusting off a night of grueling work, the time-honored tradition of “Pizza Fridays” after an early spring little league game, or the Lenten pilgrimage to the choice pizza parlor of practicing Catholics - this series is a celebration of the food we love and of the place we call home.
What is YOUR favorite Pizza Parlor?
Nobody knows pizza better than our viewers and listeners. That's why we want to hear from YOU! Tell us what your favorite pizza parlor in the region is, and why it means so much to you. You'll be entered to win one of many great prizes, including the grand prize - an Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven! Enter anytime between now and July for a chance to win the grand prize.
More than 500 of you have shared your favorite pizzerias and pizza parlors with us, and we couldn’t be more excited! Your recommendations are helping us determine where to focus as we continue to develop the documentary. (And also giving the WVIA staff some new ideas of places to check out on Friday nights 🍕 )
Here are the top responses to our survey so far:
- Angelo's in Wilkes-Barre
- Sabatini’s in Exeter
- Pizza Perfect in Dallas
Not happy with those results? Our campaign is still going on, so tell your friends and family to get in there and vote!