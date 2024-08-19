WVIA Pop Shop

New podcast episodes available every Tuesday beginning September 10th.

New radio episodes every Saturday at 6pm on WVIA Radio beginning September 7th.

Are you craving smart, fun, and sometimes irreverent conversations on the topics you love? Then you’re invited to check out WVIA's Pop Shop, a new WVIA podcast and radio show hosted by college professors Alan Austin and Patrick Hamilton. Each week, we’ll talk about the biggest happenings on the scene, including movie premieres, new hit shows, toys, games, and so much more!

