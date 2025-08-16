Eddington, Ari Aster & the Age of Muddled Truths

In this episode of Pop Shop, take a deep dive into Eddington, the latest film from director Ari Aster, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal. Set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, Eddington explores power, politics, and personal trauma in a New Mexico town teetering on the edge.

🧠 The hosts unpack Aster’s ambitious narrative, which weaves together themes of misinformation, social justice, political ambition, and the isolation of the digital age—symbolized by a looming data center. Is Eddington a masterful exploration of our fractured reality, or a muddled mirror of societal chaos?

🎬 From cult leaders and conspiracy theorists to influencers and antiheroes, this discussion dissects the complex characters and shifting moral landscapes of the film. The Pop Shop crew debates whether Aster’s murky storytelling is brilliance or overstuffed confusion—and whether anyone in Eddington gets a true happy ending.

