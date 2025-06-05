Caregiving
From Executive Producer Bradley Cooper, this is the story of paid and unpaid caregivers navigating the challenges and joys of this deeply meaningful work.
Join WVIA for a free preview of the heartfelt documentary from executive producer Bradley Cooper, Caregiving, Friday, June 13th at 1pm at the Dietrich Theater, Tunkhannock.
Intertwines caregivers’ personal stories with the history of the American care system.
Clips from Caregiving
Your Story Matters.
Caregiving is an act of love, resilience, and quiet strength. Behind every appointment, every sleepless night, every comforting touch—there’s a story. A human story. Tell us about the moments that changed you. The heartbreak. The humor. The hope.
Submit your story—through a written message or a short video—and help shine a light on what it truly means to care.
Resources for Caregivers
- Advanced Cardiac Care Program: A Specialized Program for People Living with Advanced Cardiac Disease
- Español - Patient and Caregiver Guide
- Advance Lung Care - A Guide for People Living with Advanced Lung Disease
- Advanced Cancer Care Resources - A Guide for People Living with Cancer and Their Caregivers
- Dementia Care Resources: A Guide for People Living with Dementia
- Serving Those Who Served Us: A Resource Guide for Hospice & Palliative Care Veterans, Families and Caregivers
- Breaking the Silence: Addressing Domestic Violence, Elder Abuse and Neglect