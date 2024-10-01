-
There is a lot going on in the region for the first weekend of October. The weather will be comfortable with partly sunny skies and high temperatures right around 70 degrees.
-
The first full weekend of fall is set to be a good one, with mostly sunny skies and a variety of community events planned.
-
Plenty of regional events planned for this weekend will celebrate community, the outdoors and change of seasons.
-
There are plenty of events planned for Northeast and Central Pennsylvania this weekend, and the weather is expected to be beautiful with sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s.
-
A festival in Old Forge will include the official recognition of its sister city in Italy, Bridge Day in Nicholson celebrates the largest concrete railroad bridge in the world, and Kirby Park will commemorate 100 years.
-
From the Wyoming County Fair to La Festa Italiana in downtown Scranton, events this weekend will cater to many.