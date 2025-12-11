100 WVIA Way
EVENTFUL: Downtown Hawley rings in holiday cheer with Winterfest this weekend

WVIA | By Samara Carey | WVIA News
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
The Arcadia Chorale will perform on Friday at 8 p.m. at Hawley United Methodist Church as part of Hawley Winterfest. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door.
Submitted photo
The Arcadia Chorale will perform on Friday at 8 p.m. at Hawley United Methodist Church as part of Hawley Winterfest. Tickets are $20 and are available at the door.
Grab your hats, gloves and jackets and prepare to celebrate the holidays in the Poconos with this year’s Hawley Winterfest.

A tradition since 1999, the event fills the town with cheer as it crafts the perfect event for visitors of all ages.

“This [event] is so unique and I think it really captures the spirit of a small town Christmas,” said C.J. Shultz, event planning chair for the Downtown Hawley Partnership.

What to expect 

Running from Friday through Sunday, Winterfest has different activities happening each day to craft holiday magic, with different specials and discounts for various stores running all weekend long.

Local businesses, churches and different organizations set the weekend of Winterfest aside and plan their own special events to commemorate the special occasion.

“It’s this really nice, unique situation where the community comes together to really kick off the holiday season,” Shultz said.

Many members of the community also come together to plan the event, he said.

Local craftsmen and artisans will also make an appearance on Saturday and Sunday, so visitors don’t need to worry about last-minute shopping.

Starting Friday night, the event kicks off with the Arcadia Chorale Concert hosted at the Hawley United Methodist Church.

A parade, horse and carriage rides and a cookie walk featuring over 35 varieties of cookies and other special treats are a few pieces of holiday magic to look forward to in the Poconos this Saturday.

Finally, end the weekend with a handbells concert and a Winterfest brunch with live music.

Horse and carriage rides will be available this weekend as part of Hawley Winterfest.
Submitted photo
Horse and carriage rides will be available this weekend as part of Hawley Winterfest.

“This really encapsulates a small town Christmas spirit that I’m really proud to be a part of,” Shultz said.

For a full list of events and information for Hawley Winterfest this weekend, visit the Downtown Hawley Partnership website.

Holiday cheer continues 

Also celebrating the holidays early this weekend, Tunkhannock in Wyoming County will be hosting Christmas in our Hometown.

Kicking off with a Santa parade, families will be able to listen to live music, shop different vendors and enjoy free treats as new family memories are made.
