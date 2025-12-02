After the storm: NEPA digs out from season's first significant snowfall; frigid weather ahead

The snow is just about over and life is returning to normal.

This season's first signifcant winter storm has moved out of Northeast Pennsylvania after dumping several inches of snow around the region, but intense cold is expected in the coming days.

The state Department of Transportation announced shortly after 6 p.m. that it had lifted all restrictions, speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions on all roadways in the region.

PennDOT is still treating roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear, the agency added.

The storm lashed the Northeast from Pennsylvania to Maine, NPR reports.

NWS snow totals

Tuesday's storm left between 3 and 8 inches of snow around NEPA in its wake according to a National Weather Service report, including the following observations:

Bradford County

● Sayre, 3.8 inches as of noon

Lackawanna County

● Springbrook Corner, 7 inches as of 1 p.m.

● Taylor, 4.2 inches as of 2:15 p.m.

● Clarks Summit, 3.5 inches as of 11 a.m.

Luzerne County

● Edwardsville, 5.3 inches as of 12:49 p.m.

● Dallas, 5 inches as of 12:25 p.m.

● Pittston, 4 inches as of noon

Pike County

● Rowland, 6 inches as of 12:30 p.m.

Susquehanna County

● Forest City, 4.8 inches as of 2 p.m.

Wayne County

● Damascus, 8 inches as of 3:45 p.m.

● Honesdale, 4.5 inches as of noon

Wyoming County

● Falls, 5 inches as of 3 p.m.

1 of 2 — 12022025_snow002.jpg A blanket of snow coats South Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 after the first substantial snowfall of the season. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 12022025_snow001.jpg A blanket of snow coats South Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025 after the first substantial snowfall of the season. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Intense cold, 'Code Blue' declared

While the NWS says there could be scattered snow squalls over the coming days, the bigger challenge will be an intense cold front moving into the region on Thursday, with lows in the teens or single digits factoring in wind chills.

Local governments in the region have issued "Code Blue" declarations for vulnerable populations who could be at the most risk from the intense cold.

Lackawanna County

The Lackawanna County Emergency Management Agency and the City of Scranton have extended a Code Blue Frigid Weather Alert through the weekend as follows:

● 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 2, until 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3 (expected wind chill 17 degrees)

● 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, until 7 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4 (expected wind chill 19 degrees)

● 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4, until 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 5 (expected wind chill 5 degrees)

● 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 5, until 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6 (expected wind chill 16 degrees)

● 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, until 7 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7 (expected wind chill 16 degrees)

● 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7, until 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 8 (expected wind chill 8 degrees)

Luzerne County

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown announced a Code Blue for Tuesday through Saturday. The stage lights on Public Square will be changed to blue to let the public know the declaration is in effect.

Calvary Bible Church, 410 South River St., will serve as Wilkes-Barre’s Code Blue shelter.

The shelter will be open as follows:

● Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. to Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7 a.m.

● Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 9 p.m. to Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 a.m.

● Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. to Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 a.m.

● Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7 a.m.

● Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, Dec. 7 at 7 a.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the shelter can contact Pastor Sam Garnett at 570-824-5868 or by email at samuelplymouth@aol.com.