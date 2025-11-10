Police say remains of two people were removed from crypts in Plains Twp. mausoleum burglary

Two bodies were removed from their crypts during a burglary at Good Shepherd Memorial Mausoleum on Westminster Road earlier this month, Plains Township police said Monday.

Police believe the burglary took place between Nov. 1 and 6. Further details were not released.

The mausoleum has been the subject of news articles for over a decade, as loved ones have complained about the deteriorating and derelict building.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Plains Twp. police at (570) 829-3432, by dialing 9-1-1, or by messaging the department's Facebook page.

