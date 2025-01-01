Congratulations to Ms. Jayleen Miller's Grades 3-5 Gifted Class for winning the first ever WVIA Education STEM Challenge! These students showcased incredible creativity and teamwork while building a sturdy platform entirely out of popsicle sticks. Their innovative approach truly set them apart. Enhanced Scholar Schools, get ready - next school year brings another exciting opportunity to compete in the STEM Challenge! Maybe your class can come up with the next winning design!