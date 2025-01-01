100 WVIA Way
WVIA Education STEM Challenge

WVIA Education's STEM Challenge invites middle school students to put their creativity, collaboration, and problem-solving skills to the test.

Every school year WVIA Education will issue a new confidential STEM challenge to all Enhanced Scholar School Districts. Students brainstorm, prototype, test and refine their ideas-just like real engineers! The winning class receives special recognition on our website, celebrating their ingenuity and team work!

Congratulations to Ms. Jayleen Miller's Grades 3-5 Gifted Class for winning the first ever WVIA Education STEM Challenge! These students showcased incredible creativity and teamwork while building a sturdy platform entirely out of popsicle sticks. Their innovative approach truly set them apart. Enhanced Scholar Schools, get ready - next school year brings another exciting opportunity to compete in the STEM Challenge! Maybe your class can come up with the next winning design!

Ms. Jayleen Miller Grades 4-6
Millville Elementary
Mrs. Behler, 5th grade
Dunmore Elementary Center
Mrs. Telnock, Grade 7 Computer Applications
Dunmore School District
Ms. Gray, Gifted
Memoral Elementary School, Hanover Area School District
Mrs. Argyro Paspalas, 6th grade Gifted
Wallenpaupack Area Middle School
For more information about WVIA's Enhanced Scholar Program, please contact Teresa Sabecky.