PBS Kids Writers Contest

This contest is designed to promote the advancement of children’s reading skills through hands on, active learning.

WVIA’s PBS Kids Writers Contest is open to any child in grades 1-6. The first-place student in each grade category will receive a personalized plaque, a WVIA swag bag and will have their work published in the WVIA Education Online Literary Journal.

This contest is now closed. Winners will be announced soon!

2023 Contest Winners

Althea Ulanoski - Cupid's Call
Althea Ulanoski, grade 6, Drums Middle School, Hazleton, PA
Read Althea's Story
Ava Jean Slezak - Safe in School
Ava Jean Slezak, grade 4, St. Louise de Marillac Catholic School, Upper St. Clair, PA

Read Ava Jean's Story
Morgan Maiolatesi - Pictures with many petals
Morgan Maiolatesi, grade 4, Lakeland Elementary School - Scott Campus, Jermyn, PA

Read Morgan's Story
Emily Wert - The Raccoon who went to the Moon
Emily Wert, grade 2, Lackawanna Trail Elementary School - Factoryville, PA

Read Emily's Story

2022 Contest Winners

Giada Bennett - Kindergarten
Giada Bennett's book is titled "Jack"
Carter Ake - 2nd Grade
Carter's book is titled "The Scientist that Saved the World"
Lydia Zink - 1st Grade
Lydia's book is titled "Sick-Well Uni Goes to the Doctor"
Gavin McAlarney - 3rd Grade
Gavin's book is titled "Utz Factory Visit"