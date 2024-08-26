100 WVIA Way
HarmonyTALK
Sundays at 4:30pm - Also available as a podcast
Hosted by  Lisa Champeau
,
Todd Stephens
,
Greg Frigoletto

HarmonyTALK showcases inspiring conversations with Dreamers and Doers who have turned their dreams into reality - often against great odds. Our guests come from all walks of life, including entrepreneurs, athletes, authors, artists, inventors, musicians, and more.

Through engaging and enlightening discussions, HarmonyTALK’s hosts shine a light on the diverse and imaginative ideas that have sparked meaningful change in the lives of our guests and their communities. Our mission is to bridge divides by offering candid and entertaining conversations that foster understanding and connection. By sharing real-life examples of determination, grit, and perseverance, we aim to inspire listeners to pursue their dreams and create a positive impact in their own lives.

Produced by the Foundation for Harmony Presents, in partnership with WVIA. HarmonyTALK is also available as a podcast. Click here to find it on your favorite podcast provider.

