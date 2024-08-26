Todd Stephens, guest host of HarmonyTALK Podcast, is a multi-layered individual with a rich and varied background. Todd's broadcasting journey began at the age of 14 at a local radio station. He later honed his skills at Temple University in Philadelphia, graduating from the Klein School of Media and Communication with a degree in broadcast journalism.

Born and raised in Northeastern PA, Todd enjoys the outdoors and is deeply involved in his community. Currently, he serves as Chief Operating Officer at Stephens Pharmacy and Northeast Med-Equip, a family-owned, independent pharmacy and medical equipment provider in Honesdale, PA. The business was originally founded in 1992 by his parents, the late Wayne W. and Judy Stephens, as a medical equipment store.

Todd is also the founder of Northeast Accessibility, a company specializing in creating accessibility solutions for people with limited mobility. Before joining the family business, he had a successful career at BostonCoach Corp., a national transportation company and former subsidiary of Fidelity Investments. Over his sixteen years there, he rose to Senior Vice President of Sales, contributing in various roles including operations, marketing, strategy, and e-commerce. His career has taken him across most states in the Mid-Atlantic region and major cities like Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and New York.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Todd is dedicated to community service. He holds volunteer and leadership roles in various community and civic organizations and is an independent director and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors at The Dime Bank, a community bank serving Northeastern PA. Todd is also a sought-after speaker and panelist at industry forums, covering topics from pharmaceutical wholesaling to medical equipment and family business.

In his personal time, Todd enjoys outdoor activities, travel, and music. He is the lead vocalist in the rock band Gram Baxtr, performing locally for various charitable causes. He resides in Honesdale, PA, with his wife Richelle, a registered nurse. They have two children, Hunter, a PR consultant in DC, and Chase, a junior at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

