VIA Short Takes
An entertaining look at the people and places that make Pennsylvania (and beyond) so unique.
Jim Van Laak worked on the front lines of NASA and was a key player in establishing the ISS.
Discover the remarkable history of the Forty Fort Meeting House
See strange concrete bunkers hidden in wooded central PA and the forgotten town that came before.
The Stourbridge Lion became the first steam locomotive to operate on rails in the U.S.
Experience works of art that capture the daily lives of coal miners and the coal industry.
Sophia Georgiana Cox was a woman whose quiet acts of kindness transformed an entire community.
We trace the American bald eagle’s journey from the brink of extinction to a symbol of renewal.
Jabez Rockwell served alongside General George Washington during the American Revolution.
The Susquehanna River carries more than water — it carries memory, legend, and spirit.
The river was more than just a waterway, it was a spiritual, cultural and ecological backbone.
Explore a living history museum celebrating NEPA's contribution to American independence.
The story behind one of the deadliest labor related killings in U.S. history.
Sue Hand transforms familiar subjects into thoughtful, expressive works of art.
US Air Force Colonel Bob Graham flies his damaged F100 Sabre Jet during a bombing mission in Vietnam
The Joel Hill Sawmill is the last water-powered sawmill still operating in the state.
St. Mark’s & St. John’s Episcopal Church in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
This is the story of Jim Thorpe, one of the greatest athletes of all time.
The Carbondale UFO incident of November 9, 1974, remains one of PA’s most debated mysteries.
This episode captures the passion, faith, and heritage that make this festival so special.
What happens when tragedy leads to a lifelong search for the afterlife?
Explore the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum and its mission to restore rare WWII aircraft, including a P-61!
Take a breathtaking journey across NEPA with this stunning aerial drone compilation.
NEPA radio legend Jeff Walker reflects on 40+ years of 98.5 KRZ, wild stunts & community impact!
The canal performed a crucial part in the economic development of the region
Meet Georisell Vasquez Soto, a Puerto Rican artist from Scranton
Dedicated conservationists and farmers are working together to restore the creek’s health
Spend a fun day at the Lehigh Valley Zoo!