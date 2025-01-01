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VIA Short Takes

An entertaining look at the people and places that make Pennsylvania (and beyond) so unique.

In honor of America 250, VIA Short Takes will focus on the people, places, and events that best commemorate this U.S. milestone and our Commonwealth's crucial role in it.

Support for America 250 on WVIA comes from The Luzerne Foundation.

Watch 7:27
Short Takes
Jim Van Laak and the International Space Station
Jim Van Laak worked on the front lines of NASA and was a key player in establishing the ISS.
Episode: S10 E17 | 7:27
Watch 4:59
Short Takes
The Forty Fort Meeting House
Discover the remarkable history of the Forty Fort Meeting House
Episode: S10 E16 | 4:59
Watch 5:00
Short Takes
Mysterious Igloos of Alvira
See strange concrete bunkers hidden in wooded central PA and the forgotten town that came before.
Episode: S10 E15 | 5:00
Watch 5:08
Short Takes
The Stourbridge Lion: The Engine That Launched America’s Railroad Age
The Stourbridge Lion became the first steam locomotive to operate on rails in the U.S.
Episode: S10 E14 | 5:08
Watch 5:17
Short Takes
A Collector’s Story in Pictures: The Art of the Anthracite Coal Industry
Experience works of art that capture the daily lives of coal miners and the coal industry.
Episode: S10 E13 | 5:17
Watch 5:55
Short Takes
Historic Sophia Coxe House
Sophia Georgiana Cox was a woman whose quiet acts of kindness transformed an entire community.
Episode: S10 E12 | 5:55
Watch 5:00
Short Takes
The Resurgence of the American Bald Eagles
We trace the American bald eagle’s journey from the brink of extinction to a symbol of renewal.
Episode: S10 E11 | 5:00
Watch 5:09
Short Takes
At Washington’s Side - The Story of Jabez Rockwell
Jabez Rockwell served alongside General George Washington during the American Revolution.
Episode: S10 E10 | 5:09
Watch 5:09
Short Takes
Stories from the Susquehanna - Part 2
The Susquehanna River carries more than water — it carries memory, legend, and spirit.
Episode: S10 E9 | 5:09
Watch 5:29
Short Takes
Stories from the Susquehanna - Part 1
The river was more than just a waterway, it was a spiritual, cultural and ecological backbone.
Episode: S10 E8 | 5:29
Watch 5:19
Short Takes
The Butler House
Explore a living history museum celebrating NEPA's contribution to American independence.
Episode: S10 E7 | 5:19
Watch 7:10
Short Takes
The Lattimer Massacre
The story behind one of the deadliest labor related killings in U.S. history.
Episode: S10 E6 | 7:10
Watch 5:10
Short Takes
The Art of Sue Hand…..from Idea to Canvas
Sue Hand transforms familiar subjects into thoughtful, expressive works of art.
Episode: S10 E5 | 5:10
Watch 10:15
Short Takes
Wings of Valor: The Vietnam War Pilot Who Saved Hundreds
US Air Force Colonel Bob Graham flies his damaged F100 Sabre Jet during a bombing mission in Vietnam
Episode: S10 E4 | 10:15
Watch 10:08
Short Takes
Joel Hill Saw Mill
The Joel Hill Sawmill is the last water-powered sawmill still operating in the state.
Episode: S10 E3 | 10:08
Watch 5:12
Short Takes
St. Mark's Church
St. Mark’s & St. John’s Episcopal Church in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Episode: S10 E2 | 5:12
Watch 5:53
Short Takes
Jim Thorpe
This is the story of Jim Thorpe, one of the greatest athletes of all time.
Episode: S10 E1 | 5:53
Watch 10:42
Short Takes
The Day Carbondale Stood Still
The Carbondale UFO incident of November 9, 1974, remains one of PA’s most debated mysteries.
Episode: S9 E10 | 10:42
Watch 5:04
Short Takes
Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe
This episode captures the passion, faith, and heritage that make this festival so special.
Episode: S9 E9 | 5:04
Watch 10:33
Short Takes
Between Worlds: The Story of Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours
What happens when tragedy leads to a lifelong search for the afterlife?
Episode: S9 E8 | 10:33
Watch 10:10
Short Takes
Wings of the Past: Discovering the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum
Explore the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum and its mission to restore rare WWII aircraft, including a P-61!
Episode: S9 E7 | 10:10
Watch 5:16
Short Takes
Above NEPA Part 4
Take a breathtaking journey across NEPA with this stunning aerial drone compilation.
Episode: S9 E6 | 5:16
Watch 5:02
Short Takes
Jumpin' Jeff Walker
NEPA radio legend Jeff Walker reflects on 40+ years of 98.5 KRZ, wild stunts & community impact!
Episode: S9 E5 | 5:02
Watch 6:10
Short Takes
A Canal Boat Journey on the Lehigh Canal
The canal performed a crucial part in the economic development of the region
Episode: S9 E4 | 6:10
Watch 4:48
Short Takes
Georisell's Creative Journey
Meet Georisell Vasquez Soto, a Puerto Rican artist from Scranton
Episode: S9 E3 | 4:48
Watch 5:30
Short Takes
Saving Turtle Creek – A Conservation Success Story
Dedicated conservationists and farmers are working together to restore the creek’s health
Episode: S9 E2 | 5:30
Watch 6:04
Short Takes
Lehigh Valley Zoo
Spend a fun day at the Lehigh Valley Zoo!
Episode: S9 E1 | 6:04