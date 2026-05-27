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Short Takes

Mysterious Igloos of Alvira

Season 10 Episode 15 | 5m 00s

Through the voices of local historians Steve and Martha Huddy, the film uncovers the story of Alvira, a once-thriving farming community erased during World War II to make way for the Pennsylvania Ordnance Works. What remains today is not just a landscape of mystery, but a haunting reminder of the people and history that were lost.

Aired: 05/26/26
Extras
Watch 5:08
Short Takes
The Stourbridge Lion: The Engine That Launched America’s Railroad Age
The Stourbridge Lion became the first steam locomotive to operate on rails in the U.S.
Episode: S10 E14 | 5:08
Watch 5:17
Short Takes
A Collector’s Story in Pictures: The Art of the Anthracite Coal Industry
Experience works of art that capture the daily lives of coal miners and the coal industry.
Episode: S10 E13 | 5:17
Watch 5:00
Short Takes
The Resurgence of the American Bald Eagles
We trace the American bald eagle’s journey from the brink of extinction to a symbol of renewal.
Episode: S10 E11 | 5:00
Watch 4:56
Short Takes
Skating with Friends
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Episode: S7 E6 | 4:56
Watch 5:48
Short Takes
Nazareth Guitar Institute
Meet Dale and Tyler Unger, a father/son pair of master luthiers crafting archtop guitars.
Episode: S6 E10 | 5:48
Watch 5:15
Short Takes
The Art of Brewing in NEPA
We'll take a tour of the thriving craft beer scene in NEPA.
Episode: S6 E8 | 5:15
Watch 4:49
Short Takes
Dan Wowak
Hear the story of survivalist Dan Wowak on this episode of Short Takes.
Episode: S6 E5 | 4:49
Watch 5:38
Short Takes
Leah Frances: Lunch Poems
Photographer Leah Frances delights in symmetry, design, and golden sun illuminating diners
Episode: S6 E4 | 5:38
Watch 9:58
Short Takes
It's More Than Hair
In the Black community hair is linked to more than personal style - it’s identity.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:58
Watch 5:41
Short Takes
Lycoming County Underground Railroad
Learn the important part that Williamsport played in helping slaves escape.
Episode: S6 E2 | 5:41
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Watch 5:08
Short Takes
The Stourbridge Lion: The Engine That Launched America’s Railroad Age
The Stourbridge Lion became the first steam locomotive to operate on rails in the U.S.
Episode: S10 E14 | 5:08
Watch 5:17
Short Takes
A Collector’s Story in Pictures: The Art of the Anthracite Coal Industry
Experience works of art that capture the daily lives of coal miners and the coal industry.
Episode: S10 E13 | 5:17
Watch 5:55
Short Takes
Historic Sophia Coxe House
Sophia Georgiana Cox was a woman whose quiet acts of kindness transformed an entire community.
Episode: S10 E12 | 5:55
Watch 5:00
Short Takes
The Resurgence of the American Bald Eagles
We trace the American bald eagle’s journey from the brink of extinction to a symbol of renewal.
Episode: S10 E11 | 5:00
Watch 5:09
Short Takes
At Washington’s Side - The Story of Jabez Rockwell
Jabez Rockwell served alongside General George Washington during the American Revolution.
Episode: S10 E10 | 5:09
Watch 5:09
Short Takes
Stories from the Susquehanna - Part 2
The Susquehanna River carries more than water — it carries memory, legend, and spirit.
Episode: S10 E9 | 5:09
Watch 5:29
Short Takes
Stories from the Susquehanna - Part 1
The river was more than just a waterway, it was a spiritual, cultural and ecological backbone.
Episode: S10 E8 | 5:29
Watch 5:19
Short Takes
The Butler House
Explore a living history museum celebrating NEPA's contribution to American independence.
Episode: S10 E7 | 5:19
Watch 7:10
Short Takes
The Lattimer Massacre
The story behind one of the deadliest labor related killings in U.S. history.
Episode: S10 E6 | 7:10
Watch 5:10
Short Takes
The Art of Sue Hand…..from Idea to Canvas
Sue Hand transforms familiar subjects into thoughtful, expressive works of art.
Episode: S10 E5 | 5:10