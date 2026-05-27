Mysterious Igloos of Alvira

Extras
The Stourbridge Lion became the first steam locomotive to operate on rails in the U.S.
Experience works of art that capture the daily lives of coal miners and the coal industry.
We trace the American bald eagle’s journey from the brink of extinction to a symbol of renewal.
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Meet Dale and Tyler Unger, a father/son pair of master luthiers crafting archtop guitars.
We'll take a tour of the thriving craft beer scene in NEPA.
Hear the story of survivalist Dan Wowak on this episode of Short Takes.
Photographer Leah Frances delights in symmetry, design, and golden sun illuminating diners
In the Black community hair is linked to more than personal style - it’s identity.
Learn the important part that Williamsport played in helping slaves escape.
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Short Takes Season 1
The Stourbridge Lion became the first steam locomotive to operate on rails in the U.S.
Experience works of art that capture the daily lives of coal miners and the coal industry.
Sophia Georgiana Cox was a woman whose quiet acts of kindness transformed an entire community.
We trace the American bald eagle’s journey from the brink of extinction to a symbol of renewal.
Jabez Rockwell served alongside General George Washington during the American Revolution.
The Susquehanna River carries more than water — it carries memory, legend, and spirit.
The river was more than just a waterway, it was a spiritual, cultural and ecological backbone.
Explore a living history museum celebrating NEPA's contribution to American independence.
The story behind one of the deadliest labor related killings in U.S. history.
Sue Hand transforms familiar subjects into thoughtful, expressive works of art.