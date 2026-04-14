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Short Takes

Stories from the Susquehanna - Part 2

Season 10 Episode 9 | 5m 09s

The Susquehanna River carries more than water — it carries memory, legend, and spirit. In Part 2, explore the stories, beliefs, and cultural traditions that have shaped life along the river for generations.

Aired: 04/14/26
Extras
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Skating with Friends
We visit the Wilkes Barre City Skatepark at Hollenback
Episode: S7 E6 | 4:56
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Short Takes
Nazareth Guitar Institute
Meet Dale and Tyler Unger, a father/son pair of master luthiers crafting archtop guitars.
Episode: S6 E10 | 5:48
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Short Takes
The Art of Brewing in NEPA
We'll take a tour of the thriving craft beer scene in NEPA.
Episode: S6 E8 | 5:15
Watch 4:49
Short Takes
Dan Wowak
Hear the story of survivalist Dan Wowak on this episode of Short Takes.
Episode: S6 E5 | 4:49
Watch 5:38
Short Takes
Leah Frances: Lunch Poems
Photographer Leah Frances delights in symmetry, design, and golden sun illuminating diners
Episode: S6 E4 | 5:38
Watch 9:58
Short Takes
It's More Than Hair
In the Black community hair is linked to more than personal style - it’s identity.
Episode: S6 E3 | 9:58
Watch 5:41
Short Takes
Lycoming County Underground Railroad
Learn the important part that Williamsport played in helping slaves escape.
Episode: S6 E2 | 5:41
Watch 5:36
Short Takes
David Driskell
Driskell is considered the father of African American Art history.
Episode: S6 E1 | 5:36
Watch 5:26
Short Takes
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre
Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre is one of the longest running theatres in the United States
Episode: S5 E10 | 5:26
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The Real Dunder Mifflin: Pennsylvania Paper & Supply
Go behind-the-scenes of the "Real Life Dunder Mifflin," Pennsylvania Paper & Supply Co.
Episode: S5 E9 | 4:11
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