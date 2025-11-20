'Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma' is a three-day WVIA News series focused on data center developments in Northeast Pennsylvania and how they could affect area communities.
Data Centers in Ransom Twp.
Lackawanna County Commissioners offer their thoughts on proposed data center developments in the regionLackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan addressed data centers during a commissioners meeting Wednesday; commissioners Chris Chermak and Thom Welby also weighed in.
Ransom Twp. Supervisors met Thursday for a zoning hearing after Scranton Materials LLC filed an application for a data center zoning overlay on their Newton Road property. They denied the request after attorney Laura McGarry pointed out flaws in the hearing process and Scranton Materials LLC’s case seeking the change.
Data centers: Ransom Twp. hearing moved to Tuesday; Shapiro offers general thoughts during separate NEPA visitScranton Materials LLC requested a data center overlay for its property in Ransom Twp. Supervisors met Thursday for a zoning hearing on the change but had to move the meeting to next week after objections from the crowd over the need for more space.
Data Centers in the Pocono Region
Supervisors met at 7 p.m. on Friday, prompting questions and outrage from residents.
Doylestown developer 1778 Rich Pike LLC says the Clifton Twp. zoning hearing board erred when backing up its zoning ordinance.
After four hearings, the Clifton Twp. The Zoning Board voted on Wednesday on whether its zoning ordinance excluded data center developments.
Data Centers in Archbald Borough
Archbald Borough Council held a conditional use hearing Wednesday to hear from testimony from a data center developer seeking to build a large campus in the municipality.
Consumer advocates and a Pennsylvania public utility commissioner are urging state lawmakers to tax data centers and other large energy users to help lower residents' energy bills.
Amazon Web Services hosted a workshop workshop for educators at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke.