'Data Centers: Deal or Dilemma' is a three-day WVIA News series focused on data center developments in Northeast Pennsylvania and how they could affect area communities.

Members of the Barton Brothers Partnership gather at their family's land in Clifton and Covington townships. The family is fighting a data center campus proposed next to their 772-acre property, which has been in their family for over 100 years.
Walter Barton
Local
Part 1 - Potential Impacts on Water Supplies
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Residents fear negative impacts on water resources as data centers are proposed across Northeast Pa.
WVIA News wants to know what you think about data centers
With increasing demands from the digital world, local data center developments are on the rise. Share your thoughts by taking WVIA News' survey.
