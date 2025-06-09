Plant People
An occasional feature highlighting gardening tips, projects and inspiration.
Pocono Organics in Monroe County grows microgreens and recently started producing microgreen powder. The young vegetables are packed with nutrients and can easily be added to a variety of dishes.
This week, WVIA Morning Edition Host Sarah Scinto and WVIA All Things Considered Host Haley O'Brien discuss 'Plant People,' a new feature on WVIA highlighting plants and the people who grow them all over the region.
The Garden of Giving in Saylorsburg, Monroe County, is a volunteer organization that donates thousands of pounds of fresh produce to local food pantries.
Way’s Garden in Williamsport, Lycoming County is cared for by three commissioners. Carl Bower gives insight on the history and what it takes to care for the garden on W. 4th Street, also known as Millionaire’s Row.
The Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club will host a garden tour Saturday, Jun. 28, inviting the public to visit a handful of the most beautiful gardens in Luzerne County.
Scranton Tomorrow partnered with the Lackawanna Blind Association and Penn State Master Gardeners to create a sensory garden in downtown Scranton.
