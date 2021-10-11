Lackawanna County Commissioners say they are conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding five county employees who were charged with child neglect.
Latest Stories
-
The 22-year-old Dutch model will be the second openly trans woman to participate in a Miss Universe pageant.
-
The decision by Judge Caroline Wall dashes an effort to obtain a measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage that left hundreds of Black residents dead in 1921.
-
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the war between the Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary force is likely to destabilize the entire region.
-
In Peru, so many former leaders have been accused of crimes that the country has designated a small prison specifically to house them. It's a symbol of corruption, but also of political dysfunction.
-
The acclaimed British singer's final concert was set in Stockholm, and marked the culmination of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which spanned over five years, 330 shows and 16 Gucci suits.
-
The account ElonJet tracked the movement of Elon Musk's private jet in real time, until it was suspended by Twitter last year. Now, it has resurfaced on Meta's fast-growing Twitter rival, Threads.
News Briefs
- Summer pop-up City Hall events announced in Scranton
- Luzerne County drowning under investigation
- New splash pad opens in Scranton
- Broadband meeting scheduled in Lackawanna County
- Fireworks planned for Wilkes-Barre
- Survey teams review possible tornado damage in central and northeastern Pa.
- Woman found dead in Lackawanna County hotel after music festival
- Part of I-81 closing this week in Luzerne County
- Pa. to receive funding for broadband improvement
- Farmers market, performances return to Wilkes-Barre this week
Meet Our News Team
WVIA is committed to transparency in every aspect of funding our organization. To see a full list of $5,000+ donors in support of WVIA News, please click here.