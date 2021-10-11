100 WVIA Way
News

Lackawanna County Courthouse in Scranton
eyecrave productions/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Local
Lackawanna County Commissioners looking into recent charges against employees
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Lackawanna County Commissioners say they are conducting an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding five county employees who were charged with child neglect.
An aerial view of the U.S. Penitentiary at Lewisburg in Union County.
Google Earth
Local
50 years of advocacy for central Pa. prison watchdog
Tom Riese | WVIA News
Yogis gather on the roof of the Electric City Parking Garage in Scranton for the 10th annual Yoga on the Roof.
Kat Bolus
/
WVIA News
Local
Annual yoga tradition celebrates its first decade
Kat Bolus | WVIA News
Meet Our News Team

Julie Sidoni
Julie Sidoni is the Director of the WVIA News team
Kat Bolus
Kat Bolus is the WVIA News Team community reporter.
Tom Riese
Tom Riese is a multimedia reporter and host of Morning Edition.
Sarah Scinto
Sarah Scinto is the local host of All Things Considered on WVIA.

WVIA is committed to transparency in every aspect of funding our organization. To see a full list of $5,000+ donors in support of WVIA News, please click here.