Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders name new president/general manager

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders have shuffled their management team.

The team announced independent baseball team owner Shawn Reilly as the minor league baseball team’s new president and general manager on Thursday with longtime GM Katie Beekman moving to a new role as vice president of operations, according to a statement on the team’s website.

In the statement, Reilly said he’s honored to take over an “outstanding franchise” that has created many “lasting memories” for its fans in 36 years as a Triple-A minor league team locally.

“I look forward to building on that tradition, meeting members of the community, and working to enhance the organization’s success while expanding the potential of RailRiders baseball throughout NEPA,” Reilly said.

Reilly most recently served in the same roles for the independent Frontier League’s New York Boulders, a team he co-founded and co-owned since 2011.

Beekman, who has worked for the RailRiders for 15 years, will continue overseeing the team’s home field, PNC Field, focusing on key partners and developing the club’s relationship with the New York Yankees, the team said.

The job will also Beekman to spend time with her family, the team said.