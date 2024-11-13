Community Connection
New Episodes Every Friday
An interview series dedicated to celebrating the incredible work of nonprofit organizations across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. Airs each Friday on WVIA Radio during NPR’s Morning Edition and All Things Considered programs. Also available as an extended podcast.
Since 1993, Lisa Mazzarella has been the "early morning voice" on WVIA Radio. From 9 to 11 a.m., she produces and hosts a classical music program highlighting some of the "lighter fare" included in the WVIA Radio music library. With the goal of making classical music accessible to everyone, she recently inaugurated "The Classical Club" which encourages audience feedback, commentary, and musings about selected pieces of music featured during the morning show.