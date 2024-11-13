Community Connection

Since 1993, Lisa Mazzarella has been the "early morning voice" on WVIA Radio. From 9 to 11 a.m., she produces and hosts a classical music program highlighting some of the "lighter fare" included in the WVIA Radio music library. With the goal of making classical music accessible to everyone, she recently inaugurated "The Classical Club" which encourages audience feedback, commentary, and musings about selected pieces of music featured during the morning show.