Angels and Dragonflies Children's Charity, Inc.

160 N. Courtland Street

East Stroudsburg, PA 18301

Phone: (267)-579-3109

Email: info@angelsanddragonfliescc.org

Guests: Sherry Scott, CEO/Founder

Sue Mahusky, Executive Director

Mission: Providing for children through donations of gently used items, toiletries, new items for children

Contact Angels and Dragonflies directly to arrange pick up or drop off donations.

Social Media Platforms: Facebook: @angelsdragonflieschildrenscharity

Instagram: @angelsanddragonfliescc

Twitter: @Angels&DragonfliesCC