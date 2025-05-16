100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News
Local
NEWS VOICES: Democrats come up big in 2025 municipal elections, what comes next?
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
The 2025 municipal election is done and there are a lot of results to dig into. This week, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Borys Krawczeniuk look at the results and what comes next for the region.
Luzerne County Council Candidate Denise Williams, right, talks with husband Gary at Gramercy Ballroom & Restaurant in Pittston while awaiting election returns Tuesday night, Nov. 4, 2025.
Aimee Dilger
/
WVIA News
Local
Democrats ride to victory in key Luzerne County races, proposed charter changes rejected
Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
In Schuylkill County, Republican Tom Smith bested Democratic candidate Andy Wollyung for Pottsville mayor.
Roger DuPuis
/
WVIA News
Local
Incumbent Columbia County judge loses, incumbent Lycoming judge ousted, Dems win Monroe judgeships
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News

The WVIA News team is committed to bringing you the latest on elections happening throughout northeast and north central Pennsylvania.

VOTER RESOURCES