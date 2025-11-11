Pa. still without a state budget as federal government could reopen

'Lights can't stay on' at NEPA charter schools if state budget impasse continues

Pennsylvania's state budget is now more than 130 days overdue.

Bear Creek Community Charter School could run out of money for payroll or be forced to temporarily close if the state budget impasse reaches into the new year.

School districts statewide have depleted fund reserves, secured loans or canceled activities in month five without a state budget. But charter schools, such as the one in Luzerne County, face another financial obstacle.

Democrats come up big in Pennsylvania's 2025 municipal elections, what comes next?

In the latest News Voices, WVIA's Sarah Scinto and Borys Krawczeniuk discuss the results of the 2025 municipal elections throughout Northeast and North Central Pennsylvania.

Philly-area Democratic members of Congress criticize Senate Democrats for striking a compromise deal with the GOP to end shutdown

Eight Democratic Senators broke rank with their party Sunday night to reach a deal with Republicans to end the federal government shutdown.

Some Philly-area House members say it was a bad idea.